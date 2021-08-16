Wrexham fan proposed to his girlfriend after the pilgrimage to see Ryan Reynolds’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





A WREXHAM fan took a little piece of his home to Hollywood to mark a very special moment in his life. Thomas Jones, originally from Ellesmere but currently living in Michigan, took his girlfriend Nicole Brunner to California on a surprise trip. While there, he visited Wrexham AFC co-owner star Ryan Reynolds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 44-year-old Canadian actor, famous for his roles as Deadpool and Van Wilder, is currently headlining the last summer blockbuster Free Guy. Later, Thomas and Nicole, originally from Michigan, drove to Santa Monica beach. There, at sunset, Thomas knelt down and asked Nicole to marry him. And, recalling the end of a Ryan romantic comedy, Nicole said yes! Thomas, born in Wrexham, said: “I took my now fiancé on a surprise trip to California for Valentine’s Day weekend this year. While we were in Los Angles I went to find the star of a certain person on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Later, at sunset, we went to Santa Monica beach where I proposed to my lady, Nicole. She said ‘YES’! “I’m just sharing the good news and hoping Ryan Reynolds can see that a piece of Wrexham has been in Hollywood.” Thomas moved to Ellesmere from Marchwiel with his family when he was 11 years old. He has not returned to Wrexham since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but he plans to return to get married. And maybe watch a game at the racetrack. The Maelor School alumnus said: “My father, David (Del) Jones, is a retired postman from the Wrexham Post Office. He has been attending Wrexham games for years. racetrack with us and my older brother the last time I came home on Christmas 2018. I haven’t been home since Covid. Hope to be home this Christmas where we can plan our wedding more which we will have at Lion Quays next August. ” The good news from Thomas comes as a little piece of Hollywood has arrived in Wrexham. People were amazed when a Hollywood-style sign indicating Wrexham appeared on Bersham Bank.

