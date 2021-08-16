When will season 2 of “The White Lotus” air on HBO?





HBO The white lotus was the spectacle of the summer. A sun-drenched confection blending searing and scathing social satire with an overwhelming sense of dread. The white lotus finale delivered a devastating ending and yet left us begging for more. The good news is that it already looks like series writer and director Mike White is ready to deliver. The white lotus was originally billed as a limited series, following a group of wealthy vacationers at a luxury resort in Hawaii. Only, instead of having a relaxing vacation, everyone had to face various existential crises. Newlyweds Shane (Jake Levy) and Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) saw their marriage unravel from the start, while grieving Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) struggled to make peace with her mother’s passing. Through it all, however, the main tension descended in the classroom. And to know that at the end of the week, one of them would be dead. So now that a season of The white lotus is done, does HBO have plans for another? Here’s everything we know so far about The white lotus Season 2…. Will be The white lotus Do you have a season 2? Yes! HBO has already renewed The white lotus for a second season. According to the original press release, “The Next Chapter of The white lotus leaves Hawaii behind and follows another group of vacationers as they travel to another White Lotus property and temporarily settle among its locals. This means that writer / director Mike White will be working with a whole new group of actors dealing with drama in a whole new exotic location. (Although at Decider, we are secretly hoping that at least one character from the first season returns.) So yes, more White lotus is coming, but don’t expect Sydney Sweeney’s Olivia Mossbacher or Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda to show up. When The white lotus Season 2 premiere on HBO and HBO Max? Probably spring or summer 2022! We assume that based on the fact that The white lotus Season 1 was commissioned and started filming in October 2020. This means that if Mike White is already working on Season 2, the scripts could be locked down by the end of this year, or sooner. Then it would take about nine months for the season to hit our screens. Of course, genius can’t be rushed, so who knows? Where to stream The white lotus

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://decider.com/2021/08/16/the-white-lotus-season-2-on-hbo-max/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos