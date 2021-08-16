Karate Sensei Explains Which Cobra Kai Actor Is The Best Fighter





Season 3 of Cobra Kai ended on a pretty huge cliffhanger, with longtime rivals Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) eventually teaming up to defeat evil sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). Netflix recently confirmed that the fourth season will start airing in December, a pretty long wait. In the meantime, YouTube's Sensei Seth has found a way to bridge this Cobra Kai-Shaped Void: A Championship Slice, designed to determine once and for all which member of the show's cast is capable of winning a real-life karate tournament. Not their character, but the actor. Seth looks at training sequences for each performer to assess their fighting technique and skill level, as well as to factor in their height and weight. The first pair of actors Seth hypothetically pits against each other are the younger versions of '80s Macchio and Zabka, and he considers the more athletic Zabka to be the most likely winner here, despite the ending. of their characters' match in the original. Karate kid movie. Next are Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robby Keene, and Gianni DeCenzo, who plays Dimitri. "[Buchanan] looks super athletic, "he says. "From what I understand, he's a bit smaller guy, a bit of a short king, which is important when it comes to real fights. That said, Buchanan's background in Taekwondo and Muay Thai put him in the next stage of support. For the show's two young female roles, Seth decides that Sam LaRusso actress Mary Mouser would beat Peyton List, aka bad girl Tory Nicholls, leaving Xolo Maridueña (Miguel) and Jacob Bertrand (Hawk). "Bertrand seems to have a lot of martial arts experience in the past," he says. "Then we have Xolo, who seems to be doing more choreography training, a lot of hand work, a lot of boxing stuff." Ultimately, he chooses Bertrand as the winner here. For the semi-finals, Seth pits Zabka against Buchanan and Mouser against Bertrand, ending up with Zabka against Bertrand in his hypothetical All Valley clash. Watch the video above to find out who he thinks would become the champion.

