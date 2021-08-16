Native of Sault, dreams of being an actor, producer of his own show

As a child, Alexandra McCauley of The Sault appeared on stage in a local production of Olivier !

“Even though I was six, I absolutely loved being on stage and acting,” she fondly recalls speaking to SooToday.

Today McCauley, 20, has already studied drama at two prestigious international schools and has written, directed and performed in his own audio podcast, titled The narrow pines wanderer’s guide, which will be featured in Fringe North 2021.

All performances from Fringe North 2021, which runs August 19-22, will be streamed live on YouTube and Zoom as a COVID-19 safety measure.

The guide of the wanderer of the narrow pines, which features McCauley’s voices as well as those of nine other actors and the music of two composers, is what she describes as a fictional and supernatural mysterious story.

“Basically, it’s three college kids, Catherine, Russell and Crosby, who decide to spend their summer in this small town of Narrow Pines, Ontario, a fictional place. They begin to find out about all of these weird events and mysterious things that are happening in the city, and by discovering this weird and mystical book, they begin to find out what Narrow Pines is and what lies beneath the surface.

Fringe North 2021 will feature what McCauley says is the pilot episode of a series of The narrow pines wanderer’s guide podcasts.

“I just started to create it, form the basis of it and now with a few supporters behind it is kind of testing the waters of what the show can be like and what the audience’s reactions to it can be. regard to the show. It is still in development.

“I’ve had some experience with podcasting,” said McCauley, having previously done a podcast with friends titled Dorks in distress.

“It’s been going on for an entire season now, ranked number four in Canadian comedy podcasts.”

While Poor guy is an improv podcast, she also participated in Girls who drown a scripted play that tells the story of three women who have horrible things in common.

Girls who drown was performed at the Fringe North Festival 2017.

Gaining that confidence with audio, McCauley said, “I fell in love with the format so I started listening to a lot of podcasts and old radio series. One of my classes is “radio dramas”, so we learned to make audiobooks as actors and to play on a radio show. I really like this format.

“When it comes to COVID and trying to find different ways to produce art, not only for others but for myself as well, I thought audio dramas would be a great way to connect and use so many artists from around the world. “

And so The narrow pines wanderer’s guide it has been found.

“All they (McCauley’s fellow actors) had to do was sit down in their home studio, record from their microphone, and send the audio to me.”

From there, McCauley used his skills and edited the podcast together.

During the early years, McCauley performed in community theater productions in Sault and attended drama camps in Toronto and Interlochen, Michigan.

At age 14, she began combining her high school and acting experiences at the prestigious Interlochen Arts Academy near Traverse City, Michigan.

“It’s a boarding school. So basically at the age of 14, I was living alone in the woods, playing, “she laughed, laughing.

After graduating from Interlochen, McCauley began studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, Wales.

She is currently visiting friends and family in Sault for the summer, ready to return to Wales for her third (and final) year of study in the fall.

“I first got into musical theater, and then thanks to Joe Lauzon in the Sault, I got into what you consider to be regular and regular acting,” McCauley said.

From there she met actor / Sault native Jack Wetherall, known for his success on stage in Stratford in many Shakespeare plays, as well as for playing the title role in Elephant man on Broadway.

“He’s my mentor. He got me into Shakespeare, and my last show here at the Sault was Hello Dolly! directed by Timothy Murphy. He was also a great inspiration for me to pursue a career and further my acting dreams, ”said McAuley.

“It was very upsetting (at Interlochen). At 14 you have a certain level of “I’m going to be independent” thinking and you have that kind of rebellious nature, but I think I learned very quickly “I really have to learn what true independence is”. I think it was a great lesson to learn at such a young age.

“It was overwhelming to be the only Canadian in a troupe of 80 actors, mostly Americans but also from around the world. I have friends from Russia, Thailand, China, Japan, just from Interlochen. It was unbelievable. I think that through Interlochen I appreciated much the culture and the different types of theater offered by different cultures.

After the multicultural experience at Interlochen, McCauley pursued his desire to study in the UK, successfully applying to the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

“Even from a young age, I really wanted to live in London and experience the UK. I went to quite a few British schools, but Royal Welsh really spoke to me because of their ideology of ‘we don’t create actors, we create artists’. ‘”

“For me, acting is telling a story. Stories are what motivates us as humans. History is stories, family memories are stories, and I think as an actor I should be able to relate and deliver stories that are meaningful, truthful, honest or that create a feeling, whether it’s sadness, humor, happiness, anger, frustration, and makes you want to step out into the world and make a change and do something different.

“I think that’s what acting is all about,” said McAuley, who runs his own production company known as Alazz Entertainment.

After graduating from Royal Welsh, what are McAuley’s plans?

“I will take any project that is offered to me. I am definitely an artist who will take whatever is given to me and use it wholeheartedly. Whether it’s audio dramas, stage, television, film, I’m going to run with it and make it my passion project.

Meanwhile, McCauley will watch his podcast and the work of fellow artists during Fringe North, with the actor grateful to be in his hometown with his family until she returns to Wales.

“I’m very lucky to be home for the summer. I haven’t been home for over a year due to COVID (travel restrictions) and was able to stay here for three weeks. I am very lucky, ”she said.

In addition to taking place virtually, there will be opportunities for Fringe North 2021 fans to come together and see the festival at Watch Party Hubs at various locations across the city, including Sault Ste. Marie Museum.

For more information on these locations and Fringe North in general, visit the festival website website.