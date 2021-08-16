Dharmendra Calls Himself the Only Bad Actor Among Sholay’s “Talented” Team: “For Me, It Was Just a Picnic” | Bollywood





Actor Dharmendra has responded to a tweet from director Ramesh Sippy after their film Sholay turned 46 on Sunday. Sholay was released in 1975 on a lackluster start but, over time, has become a cult classic. Ramesh took to Twitter to remember the film and wrote on Sunday: #Sholay turns 46 today. Time has passed so quickly. 46 years of incredible experience working with such a team of stars and the whole team. Rameh, Captain congratulations on completing Sholay’s 46th birthday. it is you Ramesh, who made Sholay shakaar e Aazam. Sholay is forever. I think I was the only bad actor among your talented team of great artists. For me it was just a picnic and I enjoyed it Dharam style. – Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 16, 2021 He tagged Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Javed Akhtar and praised them for their combined efforts. He also used hashtags to remember Jagdeep, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan, who are all gone. He also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the filming of the film, which also starred the late AK Hangal and Sanjeev Kumar. Reacting to the photo, Dharmendra mentioned that he was the only bad actor on Ramesh’s team. He wrote: Ramesh, captain congratulations on completing Sholay’s 46th birthday. It was you, Ramesh, who made Sholay, Shakaar-e-Aazam. Sholay is forever. I think I was the only bad actor among your talented team of great artists. For me it was just a picnic and I enjoyed it Dharam way. One fan reacted to the actor who was called and wrote in Hindi: Are you a bad actor? So who would have played Veeru? No one other than you could have done this character justice. You might have wanted to play the character of Thakurs, but you played Veeru to perfection. You were an essential part of Sholay. Also Read: Rhea Kapoor Shares First Photo With Husband Karan Boolani From Wedding, Says She Was Nervous Despite 12-Year Relationship In a previous interview with PTI, Ramesh revealed how Sholay’s creative journey, including script and casting, spanned just over two years. Filming began on October 3, 1973, and Sholay hit theaters on August 15, 1975. Ramesh said they knew they had a good movie on their hands. We felt we were making a hell of a good movie but certainly not that 45 years later we would talk about it again. Everyone did their best. But we weren’t expecting so much (love and sequel). It has become a phenomenon, he says.

