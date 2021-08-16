Entertainment
The easiest video editing software for creating Hollywood-style special effects
There was a time when large production houses and a team of specialists were needed to create cinema-quality special effects. Now, with the right editing software, anyone can apply studio-quality visual effects to their footage in no time and create their own cinematic masterpieces.
CyberLink overview PowerDirector 365, which simplifies the video creation process with its user-friendly interface, smart tools, collection of design elements, and extensive royalty-free media library.
Wanting to reproduce the effect of the upside down city of Christopher Nolan in his film Start? How about creating an entirely new world with a green screen? PowerDirector gives you simple composition tools, such as chroma keying, masking, and blend modes.
Watch this video to learn more about what you can do with PowerDirector 365:
Over 6,400,000 royalty-free videos, images and music from Shutterstock
PowerDirector 365 Also comes with unlimited access to a massive stock content library from Shutterstock, which can be viewed and searched directly in the software. The selected content simply needs to be dragged and dropped onto the timeline and integrated into a project. You no longer need to shoot your own footage or purchase premium content separately. PowerDirector will help you speed up your workflow and save money.
The ultimate video editing experience
Whether you’re a professional video editor or a budding YouTube star, PowerDirector gives you the edge in creating Hollywood-style special effects with its smart tools, presets, and access to royalty-free content. Don’t spend countless hours making your videos look professional; PowerDirector allows all content creators to create spectacular videos that look straight out of blockbuster movies. Check out the link below to see why it’s the best video editing software in 2021.
