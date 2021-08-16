Royal wedding pays tribute to late actor Cameron Boyce





Offspring paid a rousing tribute to their late actor Cameron Boyce in the recent animated special, Descendants: The Royal Wedding, which aired on the Disney Channel on Friday, August 13. Boyce, who played Carlos in the fantasy franchise, died in July 2019, just 20, of complications from an epileptic seizure. Posthumously he starred in the independent film About (2020) and was a series regular on Amazon’s supernatural thriller city ​​of paradise (2021). He also appeared in the HBO comedy miniseries Mrs. Fletcher. the Offspring Special acknowledged Carlos’ absence when Mal (Dove Cameron) opened a wedding gift of a charm bracelet featuring all of their family emblems, including Carlos. “The four VKs, linked forever,” explained Evie (Sofia Carson). A more direct reference to the late actor was made before the credits roll, as a tribute card reading “In memory of our friend Cameron Boyce” appeared onscreen. The first one Offspring The film debuted in 2015 and follows the adventures of the children of famous Disney characters, including Maleficent, Evil Queen, Jafar and Queen Belle. Boyce played Cruella de Vil’s son, reprising the role for the animated shorts Descendants: Wicked World and in the suites Descendants 2 and Descendants 3, from which the latter was released after his death. A fourth film in the franchise could be in the works, especially with the special coming to an end. “Another story might just begin,” Mal said as the camera turned to a bouquet of white roses painted red and fading to black in a rabbit hole. Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon, who were behind the original Offspring films, writings The royal wedding animated special with Ricky Roxburgh. Salvador Sim directs with Le Cube producer. The Cameron Boyce Foundation was founded after Boyce’s death and aims to raise awareness about epilepsy and SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). He also focuses on other causes that Boyce was passionate about, including providing artistic and creative outlets for young people as an alternative to violence and bringing clean water to underdeveloped countries. Descendants: The Royal Wedding, Disney Channel

