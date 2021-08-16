The Cru Triomphe of Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus

In one of the final scenes of The White Lotus, Mike Whites, the HBO series about the disastrous stay of wealthy white travelers at a five-star Hawaiian resort built on ancestral native lands, the fragile and lush Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) trots towards the ocean carrying a silver box. It’s a creamy early morning on the island, Tanyas’ start on her last day at the hotel, and she ends her vacation as a changed woman, at least in her mind. She arrived at the White Lotus with an open sore in designer caftans, a chronic loner with a stiff neck, an addiction to strong drinks, and corrosive mom issues that her extravagant riches couldn’t make up for. She leaves the resort with a new boyfriend named Greg, a squinty eyed bean who may or may not have a terminal illness, but who has refused to come out of his suite even after having a banana fit (mouth open crying, telling himself a dead end, demanding that Greg flee from the mouth of his poverty). Tanya came to Hawaii to scatter the ashes of her abusive mother in the contents of the silver box, but couldn’t bear to do so, even after charting a boat for a disastrous impromptu ceremony. But here on this last morning, dressed in a flowing white blanket that probably costs more than a hotel maid’s monthly salary, she’s finally ready to let go. Of course, along the way, she manipulated and then shattered the hopes of the resort’s gentle spa manager, Belinda (an excellent Natasha Rothwell), who believed the shed had found a benefactress to fund her vision for a spa. wellness for women, but it was all part of Tanya’s path to self. – discounting. She throws the ashes into the waves with the glee of a little girl making a mess of craft store glitter.

This moment of catharsis could easily have come across as the predictable endnote of a hackneyed self-help parody or contrived character arc. But in the form of Tanya, as conceived by White and portrayed by Coolidge, it’s the satisfying, albeit infuriating, finale to one of the great TV performances in recent memory, and almost certainly the greatest in Coolidges’ career. . White didn’t hesitate to say that Jennifer Coolidge was a muse for The White Lotus. He had previously written a series especially for her, about a delusional actress, but HBO refused to do so. Honestly it’s the best thing I’ve ever written, White Recount E. Alex Jung, from new York. If anyone did this show it would blow people away. Just think of Jennifer bitten by a snake in the Indian Ocean and running for her life. The White Lotus which he conceived last year as a sort of awe-inspiring tropical bottle episode that could be performed under pandemic constraints provided a new chance to write something for Coolidge, a character who highlighted its range.

For most of his career, Coolidge specialized in large, schmaltzy character roles. Perhaps because of her voluptuous figure, long blonde mane and flowing lips, she was recruited to play Milfs, gold diggers and bimbos with a strong comic effect. Take her role as Paulette Bonafont, nail technician, in Legally Blonde, who learns to bend and break as a flirting technique. Or Sherri Ann Cabot, her aerial character on Best in Show, who got married for money but secretly has fun with her lesbian poodle trainer and spits weird koans while wearing a baby pink ski jacket. and a ridiculous fur hat. Coolidge is so good at playing dippy that it was easy to miss the sadness that permeates much of her work, the dissociative loneliness beneath Sherri Anns’ glassy icing. Along with Tanya, White allowed Coolidge to bring melancholy to the forefront, or at least balance it with his camp tendencies. She starts out playing Tanya for a laugh, but instead of turning into full caricature, she brings a shockingly poignant to the characters’ wackiest comedic moments. Just when you think you can think of Tanya as a deranged aristocrat with no depth beyond her pockets, she’ll drop the phrase Oh, mother, mother, mother, mother in a way that reveals an ocean of suppressed suffering.

But, as White has often shown, personal suffering and the quest to overcome it rarely changes the world. Think Amy Jellicoe, the endlessly frustrating protagonist played by Laura Dern on HBO’s latest Whites show, the short-lived but much-loved Enlightened. A woman Amya who returns from a drug rehab facility, also in Hawaii, with a manic zeal to change her corporate workplace from the inside out is obnoxious, enraged, optimistic and ultimately effective. But she only finds enlightenment when she abandons the personal and turns to the political. No amount of meditation or journaling was going to bring about his transformation. Like Amy, Tanya is an example of white man’s talent for writing female characters that are difficult to root for but impossible to reject. At the start of the fifth episode of The White Lotus, Tanya sits with Belinda in her hotel room, wearing a black floral dress with marabou cuffs, engaged in an impromptu therapy session. As she recaps the previous night’s date with Greg, she has a distant look in her eyes and a melted, bitter frown. I just know I’m going to hurt myself, she said. Maybe he likes you, Belinda offers, with forced gaiety. Next, Tanya embarks on a frantic monologue over the onion-like layers of her personality, moving over the words so quickly that her usual childish coo feels a bit like a lawn mower. I’m all scared, like, you know, how much I wanna show her? she says. Will he be pushed back? Or will he be alarmed? And then, catching her breath, she adds, And in the heart of the onion, Belinda, is just an outright mad alcoholic. It is a declaration of disarming truth; despite her vanity and her stories, Tanya knows himself. Coolidges’ compelling combination of chaotic solipsism and laudable vulnerability leaves the viewer bewildered.

In The White Lotus, which is packed with exceptional performances, White shows us many versions of the law and few paths to anything in terms of spiritual growth. Shane (Jake Lacy), the obnoxiously spoiled frat boy, literally gets away with murder and remains married after a week of terrorizing hotel staff. Nicole and Olivia Mossbacher’s mother-daughter duo (Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney) walk away from their vacation feeling the victims of a botched hotel theft when in fact their blind narcissism led to the arrest of a local boy they will probably never think of again. It’s Tanya who seems to have the biggest change, who can finally break free from the grip of her misery and see her life clearly. But this is the last white joke. Tanya is the perfect embodiment of the false epiphany. Its ecstatic but hollow sparkle makes Coolidge The White Lotuss the main tragedian. (Rothwell, as Belinda, comes close to seeing the way Belinda’s face recedes as Tanya throws a last wad of cash on the spa desk.) The image of Tanya frolicking around the room. ocean, a free woman whose freedom has come to someone else’s expense, strikes viewers’ eyes like a splash of salt water. Given Coolidges’ performance triumph in The White Lotus, which has been renewed for a second season, with a new set of characters, it is hoped that HBO executives will have the common sense to give her and White to her. , the chance to do this other show. Shes proven that she has the goods. Now let her run away from this snake.

Favorites of New Yorkers