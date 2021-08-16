‘I want to work on more Bollywood projects’

While her track “Laung Laachi” is still praised by music lovers even today, singer Mannat Noor has released a new single called “Mera Mahi”. The issue features Mannat alongside singer Hans Raj Hans’ son, Yuvraaj Hans.

“Every girl could relate to ‘Mera Maahi’. I enjoyed working on the track. This one is special because it introduces me too, with Yuvraaj,” she says, adding that filming the clip with the director Teji Sandhu was a lot of fun. “He was extremely patient and polite. We shot on a farm in Gurugram.”

While her hit number “Laung Laachi” continues to dominate the hearts of music lovers, she has often expressed her disappointment with the Bollywood version of the track. “I’ve read articles where the creators said they wanted the track in my voice but couldn’t reach me. I’m amazed because I would have loved to play the track back in my voice. I was disappointed with it. the way the Bollywood version was sung, ”Mannat recounts.

She adds that the single continues to build her self-confidence as he was so loved by music aficionados. “’The kind of love that’ Laung Laachi ‘garnered is warm and I’m proud that this is my track,” said Mannat.

The singer likes to be part of Punjabi projects, but she also thinks of Bollywood. She has performed ‘Lakk Mera Hit’ from ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and looks forward to more releases. “It’s a dream for every artist to work in Bollywood. I sang a lot of songs from movies in Hindi, but only one of them got to the movie. I really want to work more in Bollywood and hope that my songs will be released soon, says Mannat.