WWE SummerSlam: Bill Goldberg discusses Bobby Lashley’s story





Bill Goldberg is back in WWE, challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title on Saturday at Slam summer. This game is unlikely to deviate from the structure followed by the overwhelming majority of Goldberg’s games. It will be built around physicality, with high points and power moves exchanged before the arrival occurs six to eight minutes after the bell rings. But there is more to this game than a title or the pace of work inside the ring. For Lashley, this is a long overdue opportunity. Beating a star like Goldberg only helps his current might and overall legacy, especially as he continues to add to his first WWE World Title. Lashley’s looks, work, and abilities have made him a top guy with every stop he made in wrestling, with the glaring exception being his home of the WWE. That changed last winter when he demolished The Miz to win the WWE Championship, a story that also saw him surpass and outlast his rival Drew McIntyre. So Lashley is only enjoying the chance to work with Goldberg, a 1990s WCW icon who still arouses the interest of a large fan base, and Goldberg is fully aware of his responsibility in this game. “I was fortunate enough to run the wrestling world like a hot knife in butter in my career and then I left,” Goldberg said. “Serving the company is a responsibility. That includes putting your butt in the seats and making sure people are investing in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn’t always do this before. But it’s my duty, and it’s a big reason I’m here. I owe a lot more to the company than I gave. “I can provide a star like Bobby Lashley with a tough opponent. I have to come back for that. There is also a plethora of talent that I think is on the cusp of being a celebrity, and I’m here to help them. to take it to the next level. “ This is Goldberg’s second game of the year, fulfilling his annual contractual obligation with WWE. He last appeared at Rumble Royal, giving McIntyre a similar spotlight in their matchup together. At 54, his limitations in the ring are obvious, but he still plays the role of a larger-than-life superhero. “Whether I’m 25, 35 or 105, I’m still Goldberg,” he says. “My mentality allows me to step in the ring and entertain people so much that I don’t tarnish anything or everything I have done. These are considerations you should make upon your return. I don’t need to come back, I don’t have to. I am here because I want to be here. Mentally, I know I can do it. Physically, it’s a little harder. But with enough time, I can still do it. Incredibly, he maintained his physique, leaving no doubt that Goldberg arrived as soon as he appeared. “It’s an understatement of what it takes to keep your look,” Goldberg says. “That sucks. But show me another 54 year old guy doing this that’s also believable. I accepted the age and realities of Father Time, and I’m not trying to be pushy, but I still believe 75% of me is better than 99% of the people on the planet, physically and athletically, if anyone can do it, I think it’s me. Multiple factors are involved each time Goldberg returns. The money, the scenario and its opponent are the most important. But with a legacy that has been protected, preserved and even repaired by WWE after its disastrous match against The Undertaker in June 2019, there is very little to prove for Goldberg. When he appears in the ring, his fans know what to expect, and Goldberg continues to relish the chance to take on a role on wrestling’s biggest stage. But this time around, it’s different, as he’s sharing the moment with his son, Gage. Five years ago, while Goldberg was working on a show with Brock Lesnar (a show that was crafted to perfection by Paul Heyman), 10-year-old Gage got the chance to be on screen with his father. . He’s back for this show with Lashley and MVP, creating memories that will last in Goldberg’s heart forever. “I came back five years ago for my family,” Goldberg says. “I wanted my wife and son to experience this and see an event where I was working that they had never seen before. As soon as Gage returned to the camera this summer, the first person I received a text from was [Ric] Flair. We all know his affinity for his children, and he’s also someone who has had interactions with his children on screen. It is priceless. So I am ready to risk everything to give my son and myself this opportunity. “ Professional wrestling is different from traditional professional sports, but there are many commonalities. One of them is to make sure that the paying public gets their money’s worth. Giving maximum effort is a core belief for Goldberg, and he plans to deliver whatever is left in his engine to Slam summer. “The fact that people always care about it means a lot of things,” Goldberg says. “It means that I have made an indelible impression across different generations of people. People who watched me as a teenager now introduce me to their children. I am so humbled that I have been able to withstand generations. That’s why I know what to do. I’ll give them the fire-breathing Goldberg. “I don’t care how old or how tall I am, I’m going to try to bring down Lashley’s dog.” Twenty years ago it would have been even more wonderful, but we’re going to do everything to make it the best game on the map. So bring him. It’s possible Vince McMahon throws a curveball at his audience and Goldberg spices up the Slam summer card with a title win. With Roman Reigns set to retain the Universal Title in his match against John Cena, it’s not impossible for Goldberg to score a surprising victory, which could bring a different element to Raw Monday. Ultimately, however, he’s not here for the long haul, but rather for a burst of energy. And for Goldberg, it’s a race he will always fondly remember, because it’s time spent with his son. “As long as I can still deliver something as a character, I’m ready to take those opportunities because those odds are pale compared to winning,” Goldberg said. “The gain is not monetary or fame-driven. It’s a chance to offer moments with my family that are rare in this world. More wrestling coverage: Justin Barrasso can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Justinbarrasso.

