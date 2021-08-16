Celebrity birthdays for the week of August 22-28

August 22: Journalist Morton Dean is 86 years old. TV writer / producer David Chase (The Sopranos) is 76 years old. Correspondent Steve Kroft (60 Minutes) is 76 years old. Actress Cindy Williams (Laverne and Shirley) is 74 years old. The Beach Boys guitarist David Marks is 73 years old. Living Color guitarist Vernon Reid is 63 years old. Country singer Collin Raye is 61 years old. Actress Regina Taylor (The Unit, Ill Fly Away) is 61. Tears for Fears singer Roland Orzabal is 60 years old. The Bangles thresher Debbi Peterson is 60 years old. Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner is 59 years old. Singer Tori Amos is 58 years old. Country singer Mila Mason is 58 years old. DeBarge keyboardist James DeBarge is 58 years old. Rapper GZA (Wu-Tang Clan) is 55 years old. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Oz, Lost) is 54 years old. Actor Ty Burrell (Modern Family) is 54 years old. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 51 years old. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton (Devious Maids, Mad Men) is 50 years old. Actor Rick Yune (Die Another Day, The Fast and the Furious) is 50 years old. Matchbox Twenty guitarist Paul Doucette is 49 years old. Rapper Beenie Man is 48 years old. Backstreet Boys singer Howie Dorough is 48 years old. Actress Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids, Saturday Night Live) is 48 years old. Actress Jenna Leigh Green (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) is 47 years old. My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster is 47 years old. Theory of a Deadman bassist Dean Back is 46 years old. James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, is 43 years old. Simple Plan guitarist Jeff Stinco is 43 years old. Actor Brandon Adams (The Mighty Ducks) is 42 years old. Actor Aya Sumika (Numb3rs) is 41 years old. Actor Ari Stidham (TVs Scorpion) is 41 years old. 29.

August 23: Actress Vera Miles is 91. Actress Barbara Eden is 90 years old. Satirist Mark Russell is 89 years old. Actor Richard Sanders (WKRP in Cincinnati) is 81 years old. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 74 years old. Singer Linda Thompson is 74 years old. Actor David Robb (Downton Abbey) is 74 years old. Country violinist-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 72 years old. Actor Shelley Long is 72 years old. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 72 years old. Actor-producer Mark Hudson (The Hudson Brothers) is 70 years old. Actor Skipp Sudduth (The Good Wife) is 65 years old. Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo is 60 years old. Trick Pony singer-bassist Ira Dean is 52 years old. Actor Jay Mohr is 51 years old. Actor Ray Park (X-Men, The Phantom Menace) is 47. Actor Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-0) is 45. The Strokes singer Julian Casablancas is 43 years old. Actress Joanna Froggatt (Downton Abbey) is 41. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner (Bull) is 40 years old. LMFAO musician Sky Blu is 35 years old. Actress Kimberly Matula (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 33 years old.

August 24: Guitarist Mason Williams is 83 years old. The Chi-Lites singer Marshall Thompson is 79 years old. Actress Ann Archer is 74 years old. Actor Joe Regalbuto (Murphy Brown) is 72 years old. Actor Kevin Dunn (Samantha Who?) Is 66 years old. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 63 years old. Actor Jared Harris (The Crown, Mad Men) is 60 years old. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 59. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 58 years old. Actor Marlee Matlin is 56 years old. Journalist David Gregory is 51 years old. SHeDAISY country singer Kristyn Osborn is 51 years old. Director Ava DuVernay (Selma) is 49 years old. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 48 years old. Actor James DArcy (Agent Carter, Dunkirk) is 48 years old. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (CSI: New York) is 48 years old. Actor Alex OLoughlin (Hawaii Five-0) is 45 years old. Actor Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill, A Cinderella Story) is 40 years old. Drummer Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 38 years old. Actor Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) is 33 years old.

August 25: actor Tom Skerritt is 88 years old. Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter is 88 years old. OJays singer Walter Williams is 78 years old. Actor Anthony Heald (Boston Public) is 77 years old. BlackHawk (and The Outlaws) singer Henry Paul is 72 years old. Actor John Savage is 72 years old. Kiss bassist Gene Simmons is 72 years old. Judas Priest singer Rob Halford is 70 years old. Asia keyboardist Geoff Downes is 69 years old. Musician Elvis Costello is 67 years old. Director Tim Burton is 63 years old. Actor Christian LeBlanc (The Young and the Restless) is 63 years old. Actress Ashley Crow (Heroes) is 61. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 60 years old. Actor Ally Walker (Profiler) is 60 years old. Actress Joanne Whalley is 60 years old. Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell is 59 years old. Actor Blair Underwood is 57 years old. Actor Robert Maschio (Scrubs) is 55 years old. Public Enemy’s DJ Terminator X is 55. Wilco singer Jeff Tweedy is 54 years old. Actor David Alan Basche (The Exes) is 53 years old. Television chief Rachael Ray is 53 years old. Actor Cameron Mathison (All My Children) is 52 years old. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 51 years old. Model Claudia Schiffer is 51 years old. Actor Nath an Page (Miss Fishers Murder Mysteries) is 50 years old. Actor Eric Millegan (Bones) is 47 years old. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies, True Blood) is 45 years old. Actor Jonathan Togo (CSI: Miami) is 44 years old. Actor Kel Mitchell (Kenan and Kel) is 43 years old. Actress Rachel Bilson (Hart of Dixie, The OC) is 40 years old. Actor Blake Lively (Gossip Girl) is 34 years old.

August 26: Singer Vic Dana is 81 years old. Ashford and Simpson singer Valerie Simpson is 76 years old. The Cowsills singer Bob Cowsill is 72 years old. 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker is 70 years old. Conductor Branford Marsalis is 61 years old. Diamond Rio guitarist Jimmy Olander is 60. Actor Chris Burke (Life Goes On) is 56 years old. Garbage singer Shirley Manson is 55 years old. Counting Crows guitarist Dan Vickrey is 55 years old. No Doubt drummer Adrian Young is 52 years old. Actress Melissa McCarthy (Mike and Molly, Gilmore Girls) is 51 years old. Latin pop singer Thalia is 50 years old. Actor Meredith Eaton (2017s MacGyver, Family Law) is 47 years old. Theory of a Deadman singer Tyler Connolly is 46 years old. Actor Mike Colter (Jessica Jones) is 45 years old. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 41 years old. Actor Chris Pine (New Star Trek Movies) is 41 years old. Florida Georgia Line singer Brian Kelley is 36 years old. Singer-actor Cassie is 35 years old. Actor Evan Ross (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) is 33 years old. Actor Danielle Savre (Station 19, Heroes) is 33 years old. Actor Dylan OBrien (Teen Wolf TV) is 30 years old. Actor Keke Palmer (Akeelah and the B ee) is 28.

August 27: JD Crowe, singer and bluegrass banjo player, is 84. Actor Tommy Sands is 84 years old. Actor Tuesday Weld is 78 years old. Actor GW Bailey (MASH, The Closer) is 77 years old. Actress Marianne Sagebrecht is 76 years old. 72. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 69 years old. Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is 68 years old. Actor Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski) is 68 years old. Actress Diana Scarwid is 66 years old. Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock is 65. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 60 years old. Yankee Gray guitarist Matthew Basford is 59. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 56 years old. Cypress Hill percussionist Bobo is 54 years old. Country singer Colt Ford is 52 years old. Actor Chandra Wilson (Grays Anatomy) is 52 years old. No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal is 51 years old. Rapper Mase is 46 years old. Actor Sarah Chalke (Scrubs, second Becky on Roseanne) is 45. Actor RonReaco Lee (Madea Goes To Jail) is 45 years old. Actor Demetria McKinney (House of Payne) is 43. Actor Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Big Love) is 42 years old. Eve 6 guitarist Jon Siebels is 42 years old. Actor Shaun Weiss (The Might y Ducks) is 42 years old. Casting Crowns keyboardist Megan Garrett is 41 years old. Actor Patrick J. Adams (Suits) is 40 years old. Actress Karla Mosley (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 40 years old. Actress Amanda Fuller (Last Man Standing) is 37. Singer Mario is 35 years old. Actor Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids) is 33 years old. Actor Ellar Coltrane (Childhood) is 27 years old. Actor Savannah Paige Rae (Parenting) is 18.

August 28: actor Sonny Shroyer (The Dukes of Hazzard) is 86 years old. Actress Marla Adams (The Young and the Restless) is 83 years old. Actor Ken Jenkins (Scrubs) is 81 years old. Actor David Soul (Starsky and Hutch) is 78 years old. Actor Barbara Bach is 75 years old. Actress Debra Mooney (The Practice, Everwood) is 74. The Osmonds singer Wayne Osmond is 70 years old. Actor Daniel Stern is 64 years old. Actress Emma Samms is 61 years old. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 60 years old. Actress Amanda Tapping (Stargate: Atlantis, Stargate SG-1) is 56 years old. Country singer Shania Twain is 56 years old. Actor Billy Boyd (Lord of the Rings) is 53 years old. Tenacious D actor-singer Jack Black is 52 years old. Actor Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills, 90210) is 52. Actor Daniel Goddard (The Young and the Restless) is 50 years old. Actor J. August Richards (Kevin (probably) saves the world, Angel) is 48 years old. The singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 43 years old. Actor Carly Pope (Outlaw, 24,) is 41. Country singer Jake Owen is 40 years old. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 39 years old. Actor Kelly Theibaud (General Hospital) is 39 years old. Actor Armie Hammer (The Lone Ranger, The So cial Network) is 35 years old. Florence and the Machine singer Florence Welch is 35 years old. Actress Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans) is 33. Singer Cassadee Pope (The Voice) is 32 years old. Actress Katie Findlay (How To Get Away With Murder) is 31. Actor Samuel Larsen (Glee) is 30 years old. Actor Kyle Massey (Cory in the House, Thats So Raven) is 30 years old. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild) is 18 years old. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (Here Comes Honey Boo Boo) is 16.