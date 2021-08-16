Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him





Johnny Depp reflects on the five surreal years he lived in the midst of a publicly acrimonious divorce from Amber heard and the high-profile libel case that followed. After losing the case, Depp first opened up about his alleged Hollywood exile in an interview with the UK Sunday opening hours. Whatever I’ve been through, I’ve been through, said the 58-year-old. But in the end, this particular arena in my life has been so absurd. Depp filed his complaint against The sun on a 2018 headline in which the British tabloid called him a female drummer. A London court ruled that there was evidence to prove the title was essentially true. Depp maintained his innocence, calling Heards’ allegations hoax. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the BFI London Film Festival in October 2015. John phillips There have been professional repercussions for Depps’ alleged actions. His latest film, Minamata, has been put aside by MGM and has yet to receive a US release date. Depp plays W. Eugene Smith, an American photojournalist who exposed the tragic consequences of mercury poisoning on Japanese coastal communities in the 1970s. We looked these people in the eye and promised that we would not be exploiters. That the film would be respectful. I believe we’ve kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should keep theirs as well, Depp said of MGM’s decision to indefinitely delay the national release of the films. Depp attributed MGM’s reluctance to boycott Hollywood of him amid his unpleasant and messy situation. After his defeat in the libel case, Depp resigned from the Fantastic beasts franchise and has been replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. However, he still received his full salary of $ 16 million for the third film. Depp told the Times he plans to shed some light and compared his struggles with being scratched by a kitten in the face of the global pandemic and the plight of those in Minamata. While Depp may have lost industry support, his vocal fans remain determined to stand up for him online. They have always been my employers, Depp said of his followers. These are all our employers. They buy tickets, goods. They enriched all these studios, but they forgot it for a long time. I certainly don’t. I am proud of these people, because of what they are trying to say, which is the truth. He added: It’s a long road that gets awkward at times. Sometimes just plain stupid. But they stayed with me and it is for them that I will fight. Always, until the end. Whatever. Next, Depp begins a US $ 50 million libel case against Heard in Virginia. This complaint was filed in response to a Washington post Opinion piece Heard wrote on domestic violence, although she did not name Depp. Earlier this month, Depp was granted permission to receive Heards’ donation records from the ACLU, as she pledged to pay her full $ 7 million divorce settlement to the organization and the Childrens Hospital of Los Angeles. This trial was postponed to 2022. Depp is also set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in late September, despite critical by several renowned Spanish filmmakers. More great stories from Vanity Show In search of the truth about Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

