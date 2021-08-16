Larry David, Stephen Colbert were not invited

Larry david shares his comedic reaction to being uninvited from Barack Obama’s birthday party.

The comedian, 74, revealed in a Interview with the New York Timesthat he received an unexpected call from the former president’s assistant and automatically assumed he would be asked to perform a last minute standing routine. When David later learned that he had not been invited by the controversial celebration, he was “relieved”.

I was rather brooding when I finally called his assistant back, David told The Times in an email. When he told me I was eighty-six from the party, I was so relieved I screamed, thank you! Thank you! He must have thought I was crazy. “

After hearing the news, David said he then “hung up the phone, poured me a drink and finished my crossword puzzle.

At the start of the pandemic, David joked about his enthusiasm for quarantining in a PSA COVID-19, urging people to stay in their homes and watch TV.

The problem is, you are missing out on a fantastic once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay home, sit on the couch, and watch TV, David joked in April 2020.

