Sona Mohapatra thinks 100 Bollywood songs in her kitten is no feat, but having original tracks is

Singer-songwriter Sona Mohapatra believes that while her choice to “live her life on her own terms” and speak her whole heart has made her journey as an artist more difficult, it has also liberated her as an artist. as an artist.

Sona told IANS: “I’m a little strange and unsuitable for an artist from Bollywood or the Mumbai music industry because I always do everything on my own terms. So naturally my job opportunity in film music is less. Therefore, I am not in a mad rush. From the moment I started my journey as a musician, I have always focused on releasing original songs rather than how many Bollywood songs I lend my voice to. For me, it’s not an ultimate achievement to have 100 Bollywood songs in my fundraiser, I would rather have original and independent songs. Yes, it takes time, but these are original works.

Since the pandemic, like all other industries, the music industry has also been affected especially film music.

Emphasizing how her choices to work on original songs at the time are so relevant today, Sona Mohapatra said, “You see, during the pandemic, as the opportunity dwindles in film music and as streaming audio platforms arrive, every musician is trying to put out an original song. They also now recognize that I was ahead of my time because throughout my career I have released my original songs while singing songs for movies. I invested money to build my own studio, a suitable setup because I believe that an artist should be in charge of his own story.

Sona’s self-produced documentary feature “Shut Up Sona”, directed by Deepti Gupta, was selected as one of the films screened at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival, after traveling to several other festivals, where it won awards. , including a National Film Award for Best Editing.

The story of the film sums up Sona’s journey as an artist referred to as a “troublemaker” for voicing her opinion on issues that restrict the freedom of expression of women artists and how she navigates to find her own space.

The best part of her trip is while Sona Mohapatra is loved by her fans for her songs like “Ambarsariya”, “Jiya Laage Na”, “Naina”, “Dil Aaj Kal”, “Bolo Na”, “Mujhe Kya Bechega Rupaiya “among many others, she is often criticized for her outspokenness. As ‘Shut Up Sona’ will be released soon on an Indian OTT platform, it would be interesting to watch the audience response after knowing the person behind the artist we see ‘on camera’.

Asked why she produced the film herself instead of looking for a producer, Sona replied, “First in India, this kind of feature documentary about an artist was never made. Second, people have a preconceived idea that docs are only made “about serious issues,” “that’s boring,” activism, and don’t have a larger audience. It was not a documentary made sitting in a room. We shot it while traveling in 17 cities… so it was a pretty expensive deal. For me, as an artist, why I do this, what exactly it would be, was difficult to explain to an investor, because I had no point of reference, it was the first of its kind.

She added: “When we finally did it, when we traveled to festivals and the audience watched it during the collective screening, those moments of laughter, silence, reactions and questions and answers afterwards. the screening made me realize that “Shut Up Sona” shattered those stereotypes of “docuses are boring!” No it wasn’t. When it comes to investing money, I think that instead of putting in money to buy social media subscribers to become a social media star, I would put in money to make a movie, I would feel liberated as an artist to tell my story to my way.

“Nothing, really nothing gives me more pleasure than when a stadium filled with thousands of spectators sings with me during my live concerts. I belong there, ”concluded Sona Mohapatra.

