Entertainment
Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut Express Shock at “Heartbreaking” Video of People Falling from Kabul Flight | Bollywood
- Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut posted reactions to the video of people falling from a plane in Kabul, trying to flee Afghanistan.
POSTED ON AUGUST 16, 2021 9:41 PM EST
Actor Anushka Sharma is the latest celebrity to express shock at the political upheaval in Afghanistan. Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan Akhtar and several others had commented on the situation.
Afghan residents are trying to flee the country after the Taliban insurgent group seizes control of the country, just weeks after launching an offensive following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces. Videos of men and women flocking to airports have flooded the Internet. A few even tried to hang on to the wheels of the planes but fell and landed on the roofs of the houses.
Posting one of these videos of someone falling from a flight to their death, Anushka wrote: “It’s heartbreaking. No one should have to go through this.” Actor Kangana Ranaut also shared the video and wrote, “When life is worse than death.”
As the video of people falling from the plane went viral, a local Asvaka news agency tweeted: “Residents near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding tight to the tires of an airplane fell on people’s homes. locals confirmed this and said the fall of these people made a loud and terrifying noise. “
Hundreds of people have rushed to board flights in a desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan, following the overthrow of the government led by President Ashraf Ghani. Videos broadcast by TV stations and posted on social media also showed large crowds of people at the entrance to Kabul airport and also inside the airport attempting to board planes in chaotic scenes on Sunday and Monday morning.
Although officials did not disclose further details of the deaths, they said thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac at Kabul International Airport on Monday, so desperate to escape capture. country by the Taliban that they clung to an American military plane while it was necessary and plunged to death. The chaos killed at least seven people.
(With PTI entries)
To close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/anushka-sharma-kangana-ranaut-express-shock-at-heart-wrenching-video-of-people-falling-off-kabul-flight-101629128958946.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]