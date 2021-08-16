Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut Express Shock at “Heartbreaking” Video of People Falling from Kabul Flight | Bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma is the latest celebrity to express shock at the political upheaval in Afghanistan. Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan Akhtar and several others had commented on the situation.

Afghan residents are trying to flee the country after the Taliban insurgent group seizes control of the country, just weeks after launching an offensive following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces. Videos of men and women flocking to airports have flooded the Internet. A few even tried to hang on to the wheels of the planes but fell and landed on the roofs of the houses.

Posting one of these videos of someone falling from a flight to their death, Anushka wrote: “It’s heartbreaking. No one should have to go through this.” Actor Kangana Ranaut also shared the video and wrote, “When life is worse than death.”

As the video of people falling from the plane went viral, a local Asvaka news agency tweeted: “Residents near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding tight to the tires of an airplane fell on people’s homes. locals confirmed this and said the fall of these people made a loud and terrifying noise. “

Hundreds of people have rushed to board flights in a desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan, following the overthrow of the government led by President Ashraf Ghani. Videos broadcast by TV stations and posted on social media also showed large crowds of people at the entrance to Kabul airport and also inside the airport attempting to board planes in chaotic scenes on Sunday and Monday morning.

Although officials did not disclose further details of the deaths, they said thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac at Kabul International Airport on Monday, so desperate to escape capture. country by the Taliban that they clung to an American military plane while it was necessary and plunged to death. The chaos killed at least seven people.

(With PTI entries)