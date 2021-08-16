The “Pose” actor launches a talent agency to support queer and trans artists of BIPOC





Gay “Pose” actor Jason Rodriguez runs a new talent agency focused on developing queer and transgender performers of color. Earlier this month, Rodriguez known for playing the character of Lemar Khan in “Pose” and manager Ricardo Sebastin, a queer, non-binary Latinx, revealed the Arraygency, an arts agency in New York that will exclusively cultivate trans and queer artists of color. Rodriguez wants to mentor queer and trans artists, who often lack support in their careers. Rodriguez, originally from the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, portrayed a character who walked the ballroom stage through the homes of Abundance, Ferocity, Wintour, and Evangelista before creating the House of Khan. Now, with the inaugural season three and final season of The FX Series over, Rodriguez told reporters he aims to help emerging talent rise to the forefront. To bring these BIPOC, queer and trans people and make sure they are supported and understand the ropes, and the connectors, and the movements in these industries so that they don’t get lost, Rodriguez told the New York Daily News. Most of the time, we didn’t have the opportunity to learn these creative movements, businesses and terminology because of our identities, because we were Latinx, because black, because queer, were trans. As a gay man of color, Rodriguez said he encountered many of these challenges while starring in “Pose.” When I entered “Pose” (2018), I was still learning, Rodriguez told the New York Daily News. Everything for me was a learning curve, learning what it meant to have an agent, to have your manager. In the past, Rodriguez has struggled to find managers who would stand up for his worth and his career. This was not the case with Sebastin, who brought a range of lucrative opportunities not only for Rodriguez but for dozens of others in the ballroom scene. It wasn’t until I met Ricardo that I finally found someone to be a part of my team with this sense of urgency and restlessness, and more importantly, [someone who] linked to my identity, me being queer, me being gay, ”explained Rodriguez. According to on the agency’s website, the talent pool will focus on “equity, diversity and inclusion to better meet the needs of BIPOC, queer and trans creatives in the entertainment industry and ensure equal access to opportunities for all”. Rodriguez and Sebastin said in a Instagram Live post that they are always looking for new talent and looking for people who express their needs. The founders announce their list of artists on August 20. To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visitgaycitynews.com/newsletter.

