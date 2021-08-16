WWE Announces Over 30 Additional Live Events For 2021 | Company

STAMFORD, Connecticut – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 16, 2021–

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced over 30 additional live events as part of the company’s 2021 touring program. They include:

– Friday October 1: Smack down – Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

– Saturday October 2: Supershow Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, RP

– Sunday October 3: Supershow Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

– Monday October 4: Raw Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

– Friday October 15: Smack down Toyota Arena in Ontario, California

– Saturday October 16: Supershow – Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico

– Sunday October 17: Supershow – Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

– Monday October 18: Raw – Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

– Friday October 22: Smack down – INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.

– Monday October 25: Raw Toyota Center in Houston

– Friday October 29: Smack down Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

– Monday November 1st: Raw – Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI

– Monday November 8: Raw – KFC Miam! Center in Louisville, Ky.

– Friday November 12: Smack down Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

– Monday November 15: Raw Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

– Friday November 19: Smack down XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

– Saturday November 20: Supershow War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY

– Sunday November 21: Survivor Series Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

– Monday November 22: Raw Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

– Saturday November 27: Supershow Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia,

– Sunday November 28: Supershow Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. Va.

– Monday, November 29: Raw Brand New UBS Arena in Belmont Park (Long Island, NY)

– Saturday December 4: Supershow Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburgh, Texas

– Sunday December 5: Supershow American Banking Center in Corpus Christi, TX

– Monday December 6: Raw FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

– Friday December 10: Smack down Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

– Saturday December 11: SuperShow Dow Events Center in Saginaw, Michigan.

– Sunday December 12: WWE PPV Allstate Arena in Chicago

– Monday December 13: Raw Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

– Friday December 17: Smack down Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

– Saturday December 18: Supershow BMO Harris Banking Center in Rockford, Illinois.

– Sunday December 19: Supershow Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

– Monday December 20: Raw Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

– Friday December 31: Smack down Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Tickets for San Juan and Houston are on sale right now, and all events through October 22 go on sale this Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and a recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company is made up of a portfolio of companies that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to providing family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view channels, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE TV-PG programming can be seen in over 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages ​​through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. WWE’s award-winning network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a huge library of on-demand videos and is currently available in over 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversals’ streaming service Peacock is the exclusive home of the WWE Network. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Additional information about WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and company.wwe.com.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, taglines, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the sole property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to: the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; enter into, maintain and renew major distribution agreements; a rapidly changing media landscape; WWE Network (including the risk that we may not be able to attract, retain and renew subscribers); our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; the potential for declining popularity of our sports entertainment brand; the continued importance of key artists and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory environment and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and the greater financial resources or market presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets, including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and organize our live events and / or other activities if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights and the risks of infringement of other intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographic areas; substantial potential liability for accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events, including, without limitation, claims alleging traumatic brain injury; major public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary activities and / or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; privacy standards and regulations; possible deterioration in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our indebtedness, including our convertible notes; litigation; our potential inability to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could negatively affect our actions; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common shares; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sale, of such shares could lower the price of our shares; and the volatility of our Class A common shares. In addition, our dividend depends on a number of factors including, but not limited to, our historical and projected liquidity and cash flows, our strategic plan (including our other uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and any other factor than our board may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date of their publication and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. These statements should not be relied on unduly. For more information on the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Risk Factors sections of the documents filed with the Company. Company SEC, including, but not limited to our annual report on the form. 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005426/en/

CONTACT: Media contact:

Adam hopkins

203-352-8675

[email protected] Investor contact:

Michel weitz

203 352 8642

[email protected]

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CONNECTICUT

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS EVENTS / CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO WRESTLING

SOURCE: WWE

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 08/16/2021 10 a.m. / DISC: 08/16/2021 10:02 a.m.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005426/en