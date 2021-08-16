Sudhashree Acharya is ready to win your hearts with her musical Bollywood debut





“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the spirit, a flight to the imagination, with this idea of ​​giving wings to one’s dreams with a soulful voice Sudhashree Acharya arrives with her musical debut in Bollywood. City of Dreams is the perfect stopover for all talent related to the entertainment industry, and the Siliguri-born singer is all set and ready to create a buzz. Bollywood itself is a world of dreamers, where thousands upon thousands of dreams struggle every day to achieve their goals and achieve what they desire. It is not that easy to take a break from any field of entertainment, especially in Mumbai; it takes patience, persistence, and a lot of hard work. Sudhashree, with her soulful voice and passion for becoming a successful singer, gave her time and hard work to the entertainment industry, and she, in turn, made musical debuts in Bollywood. Sudhashree Acharya, on the other hand, not only has a beautiful voice, but her beauty and glamorous demeanor also made her ideal for her screen debut. In addition to her calming voice, she will also be featured. Get ready for her enchanting Bollywood debut very soon. Sudhashree obtained a double degree in MA English and MA education. She is pursuing a doctorate in the education system of Southeast Asia. She also holds the 5th year in Indian classical music from Bangiya Sangeet Parishad. Well, Sudhashree is a recognized specialist in IVR; she gave her voice to the telecommunications provider – AIRCEL. She is the first and only woman in all of India to give her voice for the first time to the IVR service of Indian Railways in the Nepalese regional language (Gorkha). Since her childhood, she dreams of reaching new heights in the field of singing with her haunting voice, and she is convinced that she will succeed. Sudhashree Acharya will mark her musical debut in Bollywood with four songs in Hindi by the end of 2021, “Jagu main ratiyaan”, “Zara”, “Aajana” and “Karey Mora Piya”. She also has a special gift for her Bengali fans with the songs “O Sona” and “Tumi Je Aamar”. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

