Suicide Squad Javelin actor posts MTV Cribs style tour video from set





Take a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of “supervillains” in a hilarious new video from actor Flula Borg, The Suicide Squad’s Javelin.

The suicide squadstar Flula Borg, who plays Javelin in the DCEU movie, shares a funnyMTV cradles– themed video of the whole. As director James Gunn’s first DC film,The suicide squad arrived in theaters and on HBO Max on a wave of impatient expectations just two weekends ago. The film was backed by positive reviews, although its box office performance left something to be desired. Regardless of this, however, most agree thatThe suicide squad is much better than Warner Bros. ‘ previous attempt to bring the comic book team to the big screen. Although he brought back 4 characters from the 2016Suicide squad, Gunn largely erased the slate when it came to forming the new Task Force X. This film’s Suicide Squad is made up of colorful characters from DC lore, such as villainous Superman Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and the literally colorful Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian). Included amongThe suicide squadThe first team of is Javelin, the blonde haired villain with a cool gun played by Borg (Perfect location 2). Borg became one of the MVPs ofThe suicide squadpromoting, by posting various behind-the-scenes photos and videos.

Related: Who is Javelin? Flula Borg’s Suicide Squad character explained Borg maintains itsSuicide Squad promo with his latest social media post, which takes fans behind the scenes of the film inMTV cradles style. On Sunday, Borg posted a video in which he, as Javelin, gives a hilarious tour of his trailer for the set ofThe suicide squad. “If you are wondering how a supervillain lives, then this video is for you!“he wrote. You can see the video below. Click here to view the original post. There is a bit of corporate synergy in Borg’s video when he refers to having a “Dobby, “as in the house elf ofHarry potter series. Beyond that, fans will surely appreciate his straightforward approach to revealing a supervillain’s lair. InThe suicide squad, Javelin teams up with those like Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Blackguard (Pete Davidson), and he even trusts Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) with the weapon that gave him his name. To say more about Javelin’s role inThe suicide squad would be to switch to spoilers, although those who have seen it will know all about its arc. Gunn gathered a large cast for his DC film, and even before its release, he cautioned fans not to get too attached to anyone. Several characters dieThe suicide squad, and part of the excitement of the movie is seeing it all unfold without spoilers. Fortunately, there are still people left at the end if Warner Bros. is interested in a sequel. Stay tuned for more developments on this front. More: Everything We Know About Suicide Squad 3 Source: Flula borg/ Instagram None of Dwayne Johnsons co-stars made him laugh louder than Emily Blunt

