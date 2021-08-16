Helen Mirren and husband Taylor Hackford sell their Hollywood Hills home





Helene Mirren and her husband, director Taylor hackford, separate from their Hollywood Hills home. Mirren and Taylor have lived there for about 30 years and are listing the house for $ 18.5 million, or for rent at $ 45,000 a month, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Related: Helen Mirren On Aging In Style At 10,200 square feet, the home includes plenty of space for entertaining, including several large common rooms with French doors opening to beautiful natural and city views. There is also a wood-paneled library, a cozy bar, a terrace and an outdoor swimming pool surrounded by lots of foliage for privacy. The house, set on approximately 6.5 acres, also includes nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and includes a separate three-bedroom guesthouse. Related: 14 Perfect Quotes From Helen Mirren: ‘You Can’t Control The Way Other See You’ Mirren is one of the few actresses to achieve the so-called “triple crown” of acting, which means she won an Oscar, Emmy and Tony in the actor category. In 2022, she is expected to appear in the war drama White bird: a wonderful story, as good as Shazam! The fury of the gods, an upcoming film based on the DC Comics character Shazam. These days, Mirren and Taylor spend most of their time in their new home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada – and apparently have close encounters with local wildlife. Daily parade Celebrity interviews, recipes and health tips delivered to your inbox. Mirren revealed that she personally chased a “big black bear” from her backyard last year. “I went out and said, ‘Bad bear, bad, ugly bear, very ugly bear!'” she said at Marc Maron WTF Podcast Last July. “He glanced at me and pulled away heavily. “ Launch the gallery to see the interior of Mirren’s former home in Hollywood Hills! Next, check out She Shed Ideas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://parade.com/1249023/lindsaylowe/helen-mirren-house/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

