For the documentary “nothing was forbidden”

“Nothing was forbidden” during the capture Selma blairThe battle against multiple sclerosis in an upcoming documentary, says director Rachel Fleit.

Fleit says the “Cruel Intentions” star, 49, was in a place of “real vulnerability” for “Presentation, Selma blair“premiering October 15 in select theaters and streaming October 21 on Discovery +.

“She was ready at this point in her life to just tell the truth about this experience,” Fleit told reporters on Monday, alongside Blair, during a virtual panel for the streaming platform. “I think honesty is extremely inspiring, and I’m just so happy with how it all turned out.”

Blair, known for his comedic roles in films like “The revenge of a blonde“and” The sweetest thing ” released her MS diagnosis in October 2018 and documented his fight on social media. With MS, “the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body”, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms and severity vary among patients, depending on the clinic. While some affected individuals may lose mobility, “others may experience long periods of remission without any new symptoms.”

Revealing her diagnosis on Instagram, Blair said of her symptoms: “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side asks for directions from a broken GPS. But we do.”

While Blair admits there are times when she could escape the public eye for her home state of Michigan to “recover more slowly,” she is happy to help spark the conversation and be someone. who people can relate to.

“A lot of people never really feel safe, what they’re going through and that, and that creates real rigidity and fear in a lot of people,” she said on Monday’s virtual panel. “Hearing that even the simple fact that I show up with a cane, or that I’m ready to talk about something that might be embarrassing or shared too much with people, has been the key for many people to find solace in them. same I’ve heard of, and that means everything to me. So I’m thrilled to have a platform.