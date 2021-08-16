MDU Internet Services Showcases the Latest in Online Connectivity, Building Safety and Resident Entertainment at InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast | New





CLEARWATER, Florida, August 16, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –MDU Internet Services, a full service provider of Internet services and solutions, set to demonstrate the latest advancements in network connectivity, resident security and in-room entertainment for the hospitality industry. retirement homes as the official exhibitor of the InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast conference. To take place August 18 at the Westin Buckhead at Atlanta, Georgia, the conference will see MDU Internet Services provide up-to-date information on how senior housing operators can meet the demands of today’s residents for high-speed Internet access and ensure that expectations for high-speed Internet access are met. improved community security and entertainment are fully satisfied. As more and more seniors rely on their community’s Wi-Fi service to accomplish their daily tasks or to stay in touch with loved ones, representatives from MDU Internet Services will be on hand during the conference to show how operators Seniors Housing can use the latest advancements in network technology to deliver the high quality online experience now demanded by their residents. This includes ensuring a fast and stable Wi-Fi signal that can cover all areas of the building on site and eliminates the risk of encountering Wi-Fi dead zones and interrupted connections. As the number of personal devices owned by each resident continues to increase dramatically, MDU Internet Services will also demonstrate how operators can cost-effectively prevent any loss of QoS, regardless of how many devices can be simultaneously connected to their network. “In today’s senior housing market, the availability of high-performance Wi-Fi has become essential for residents to achieve the enhanced quality of life they seek, whether for entertainment purposes or for daily tasks more manageable, ”said Patrick patrick, CEO of MDU Internet Services. “During this year’s InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast conference, we are honored to provide senior housing companies with the up-to-date information they need to meet the latest connectivity expectations of their residents, ensuring their continued satisfaction throughout. by allowing operators to manage a more competitive environment. and a successful business. “ As a complete provider of IoT-based solutions for the senior housing industry, MDU Internet Services also ensures that senior housing operators can protect the well-being of their residents by giving them access to technology. advanced security camera. Company representatives at the conference will demonstrate how MDU Internet services can fully meet the security needs of senior housing businesses by not only supplying and installing security camera equipment, but also ensuring that that this hardware has sufficient high-speed bandwidth to operate transparently as intended. As residents of senior housing expect community operators to meet their TV entertainment needs as well, conference attendees can further learn about the wide range of entertainment service options available through the services. Internet MDU. This includes offering affordable service packages with major TV channel providers such as DirecTV and Dish Network. For properties looking to offer their residents a more personalized experience, MDU Internet Services will also showcase its BeyondTV and BeyondTV GuestCast platforms. Both solutions ensure that customers can effortlessly access personal streaming subscriptions on televisions, while BeyondTV also offers residents the ability to access information on building services, view community news channels, inquire about daily, weekly and monthly activities, or make maintenance and other requests. Special demands. For more information on the full range of technology solutions available from MDU Internet Services, please contact Shelly chandler at 866-265-7575 ext 705 or email [email protected] About MDU Internet Services, a solution provided by Hotel Internet Services, LLC. Founded in 2003, Hotel Internet Services, LLC (HIS) is a leading solution provider for secure wired and wireless Internet services, IPTV VOD systems, BeyondTV Wireless Streaming Player and convention services, all supported with 24/7 monitoring and assistance. HIS provides equipment and services to casinos, hotels, resorts, military and student housing, timeshares, condos, conference centers, apartments and many other commercial locations. HIS has deployed numerous large-scale facility-wide wired, wireless and in-room entertainment solutions across the United States. They currently manage hundreds of properties with over 150,000 rooms. Situated at Clearwater, Florida, HIS has two offices in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.mdutech.net. ### Media contact Gregg Hopkins, PROVision Partners, +1 (407) 399-7161, [email protected] SOURCE MDU Internet Services

