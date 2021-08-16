Qualification of all Bollywood actors, from Salman to Jimmy SheirGill





ActorQualification diplomaCollege / UniversitySalman khan College dropout Saint-Xavier College, MumbaiChahrukh Khan BA (Hons.)

Master in Mass Communication (Film Making)

Honorary doctorate Hansraj College – University of Delhi, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi

La Trobe UniversityHrithik Roshan B.Com Sydenham College, BombayAkshay Kumar College dropout Guru Nanak Khalsa College, BombayAmitabh Bachchan BSc (Bachelor of Science)

Honorary doctorate Sherwood College, Nainital

Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

University of Queensland in AustraliaAamir Khan 12th standard Narsee Monjee College, BombayAjay Devgn BA Mithibai College, BombayAnil kapoor 12th standard

Expelled from college Saint-Xavier CollegeJohn Abraham BA Economics

MBA Jai Hind College, Mumbai

NMIMS deemed to be a university, MumbaiShahid Kapoor BA Mithibai College, BombayVarun Dhawan Business Management Nottingham Trent University, UKRanveer Singh BA Indiana University, United StatesAyushmann Khurrana English literature

MMC (Master in Mass Communication) DAV College, Chandigarh

School of Communication Studies, University of PunjabTiger Shroff 12th

University dropout Amity University, Noida, Uttar PradeshKartik Aaryan B.Tech in Biotechnology DY Patil College, Navi MumbaiSiddharth Malhotra B.Com (Hons) Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, New DelhiAditya Roy Kapur Not known Saint-Xavier College, MumbaiRajkummar rao BA

Theater diploma University of Delhi, New Delhi

Indian Film and Television Institute, PuneArjun Kapoor 12th failure Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, MumbaiVicky Kaushal BE in Electronics and Telecommunications Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, BombayDiljit Dosanjh 10th Al Manar Public School, LudhianaEmran Hashmi B.Com Sydenham College of Business and Economics, MumbaiSanjay Dutt Not known Not knownNawazuddin siddiqui Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, HaridwarManoj Bajpayee Diploma in dramatic history Satyawati College, Delhi Ramjas College, DelhiSunny deol Not known Ramniranjan Anandilal Podar College of Business and Economics, MumbaiSaif Ali Khan Not known Winchester College, EnglandAbhishek Bachchan Abandonment of the business course Boston University, United StatesFarhan Akhtar 12th

Expelled from College HR College of Business and Economics, MumbaiR. Madhavan B.Sc. in Electronics

Master in Public Speaking Rajaram College, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Kishinchand Chellaram College, BombaySonu sood Degree in Electronic Engineering Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, NagpurRandeep Hooda MBA in Human Resources Management and Marketing A college in Melbourne, AustraliaNana Patekar A commercial art diploma Sir JJ Institute of Applied Arts, MumbaiSuniel Shetty Bachelor of Hospitality Management HR College of Business and Economics, MumbaiPankaj Tripathi Dramatic Arts Diploma

BSC National School of Dramatic Art, New Delhi

Institute of Hotel Management, Hajipur, BiharGovinda B.Com Vartak College, VasaiVivek Oberoi Master in Interpretation Mayo College, AjmerAnupam Kher Diploma in dramatic theater national School Dramatic Arts (NSD) in New DelhiAkshaye Khanna Not known HR College of Business and Economics, MumbaiVidyut Jammwal Martial Arts Diploma Not knownRiteish Deshmukh Architect diploma Kamla Raheja College of Architecture, BombayBoman Irani Diploma in Polytechnic Mithibai College, BombayJimmy sheirgill B.Com Government Bikram College of Commerce, Patiala, Punjab

