“The Sopranos” Actor Recalls James Gandolfini Hangover Shooting Scene

The Sopranos Actor Robert Patrick recalled filming a fight scene with James Gandolfini, saying he was “so intimidated”.

The actor, who played Davey Scatino in the hit HBO series, recalled his experience on theThe sopranos who speak podcast while discussing episode six of season two, The merry wanderer.

Patrick said that on the first day of filming he purposely provoked Gandolfini after being advised to do so by his acting trainer.

I had never met Mr. Gandolfini, Patrick began. I am in front on a bench smoking a cigarette with Jimmy after we have done this read. And were trying to get to know each other a little bit because they were supposed to be high school buddies.

“As the conversation ended I said to him: You know the scene where you come to get your money, you better bring your fucking game A. And he looked at me and said, Oh, I’m going. bring my fucking game A. ‘

Continuing to describe the day of the shoot, Patrick continued: [Gandolfini] came in and said, how are your balls doing? I said, they are fine. And he said, ‘I’m having a hangover let’s do this fucking scene.’

And man, that was a take. And he scared the hell out of me. I was so intimidated. What a fantastic experience.

In otherSoprano news, Bobby Bacala actor Steve Schirripa recently said he heard the upcoming prequel movieThe Many Saints of Newark is wonderful “.

I saw the trailer it looks awesome he saidNMEbefore adding: I hear its wonderful and can’t wait to see it soon.

The Many Saints of Newarkis currently slated to hit UK cinemas on October 22.