HD Radio Receivers Launched in Freightliner Trucks | Company





CALABASAS, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Aug.16, 2021– Xperi portfolio company (NASDAQ: XPER) (Xperi) today announced that HD Radio technology, the world’s most widely deployed commercial digital radio system, is expanding to the commercial truck category. From the first quarter of 2022, HD Radio receivers will be available on the digital display of the dashboard of the Mercedes Benz Freightliner Cascadia commercial truck. Daimler Trucks North America is the leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles in North America. Always a pioneer focused on the driver experience, the Freightliner Cascadia will be the first commercial truck to fully implement HD Radio technology in its cab, said Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP and General Manager of Connected Car. We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Daimler, offering commercial truck drivers the same excellent in-car infotainment choices that HD Radio technology offers in passenger vehicles. A positive listening experience is the key to a more positive on-board experience for drivers and passengers, and that’s what HD Radio technology delivers. HD Radio technology is a digital broadcasting system for AM and FM radio stations. It broadcasts a digital signal over traditional radio frequencies, allowing up to three additional channels of new audio programming with crystal-clear, static-free sound, as well as on-screen information such as: album art, station logos, song and artist information, traffic, weather and critical emergency alerts. HD Radio technology is currently available from over 40 manufacturers on over 200 vehicle models and is currently found in over 75 million vehicles. HD Radio receivers have performed approximately 85 billion hours of listening in cars since 2005 and more than 95% of all Americans are able to receive an HD Radio signal, with 79% of all radios listening to stations broadcasting via HD Radio technology. HD Radio technology recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of its first deployment in a passenger vehicle and 10 years in Mexico with 200 HD Radio broadcast channels. The addition of the commercial truck category to the more than 75 million vehicles in which HD Radio receivers enhance the listening experience is another example of how HD Radio technology continues to expand its footprint, concluded the jury. Building on 15 years of radio broadcasting success and innovation, Xperi has developed a wide range of solutions designed to enhance the in-vehicle experience in addition to HD Radio technology. DTS AutoSense includes occupancy and driver monitoring systems implemented at the periphery. DTS AutoStage is built on the largest and most comprehensive data set of broadcast and music metadata, and combines live streaming with IP content for a robust, richer and more personalized in-cabin infotainment experience. The DTS AutoStage system entered the market as part of the Daimler MB User Experience (MBUX) in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021. Daimler Trucks North America is the leading manufacturer of heavy trucks in North America. Its portfolio of distinctive brands serves a multitude of commercial vehicle industries and applications. About Xperi Holding Corporation Xperi invents, develops and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, provided through its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo) and by its startup Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are embedded in billions of consumer devices, multimedia platforms and semiconductors around the world, creating added value for partners, customers and consumers. Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, DTS AutoSense, DTS AutoStage and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliates of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. SOURCE: Xperi Holding Corp XPER-P View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005096/en/ CONTACT: Xperi Media Contact: Mélanie Webber, mWEBB Communications + 1 949-307-1723 [email protected] Xperi Investor Contact: Geri Weinfeld, Vice President of Investor Relations +1 818-436-1231 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO TRUCKING PUBLIC RELATIONS / INVESTOR RELATIONS AUDIO / VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOURCE: Xperi Holding Corp Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/16/2021 08:00 / DISC: 08/16/2021 08:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005096/en

