Connect with us

Entertainment

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control
















The finance minister said the Cabinet note is ready on the cryptocurrency bill. “I’m waiting for Cabinet to clear it up,” she said. This means that the bill could probably be introduced in the winter session of Parliament.

Firm expected to take charge of cryptocurrency bill soon: FM Sitharaman


New trends

Financial Freedom Strategies To Help You Reach Your Goal Faster



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi424.85-6.35-1.47
Indiabulls Hsg254.354.701.88
ntpc118.850.600.51
Nhpc26.20-0.40-1.5

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting