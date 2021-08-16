Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Entertainment
The finance minister said the Cabinet note is ready on the cryptocurrency bill. “I’m waiting for Cabinet to clear it up,” she said. This means that the bill could probably be introduced in the winter session of Parliament.
New trends
|Last name
|Price
|Change
|% variation
|Sbi
|424.85
|-6.35
|-1.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|254.35
|4.70
|1.88
|ntpc
|118.85
|0.60
|0.51
|Nhpc
|26.20
|-0.40
|-1.5
