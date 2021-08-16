Fog Warning Did a bad actor make it harder to get evidence hearings? | Brand Downey LLP

There is a saying among lawyers that “bad facts make bad laws”. By extension, “really bad facts ”can disrupt the probate process by making it more difficult to qualify for an evidentiary hearing. This is undoubtedly what happened in Farrant Conservatory (2021) ___ Cal.App.5e ___, a decision released this month by the California Court of Appeals. And make no mistake, the facts Farrant were terrible.

Farrant’s gross misconduct

In 2014, Duane Farrant’s mother, 88, traveled from California to Missouri, apparently on a short two-week visit with Farrant. While there, she was diagnosed with a major neurocognitive disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

Farrant took over his mother’s finances, which included pension income and the proceeds from renting a property in California that he and his mother co-owned. (Farrant’s mother was previously the sole owner, but she assigned an interest to Farrant under suspicious circumstances that were not at issue in the court’s decision.)

The Ventura County Superior Court granted a motion by Farrant’s sister to establish guardianship over their mother in January 2017. Farrant’s sister also obtained an order requiring an accountability from Farrant regarding his control of her finances. mother from September 21, 2014 to January 31. 2018. (This order “is in addition” to an order issued by a Missouri court that ordered Farrant to report on his mother’s finances from 2014 to 2015, which Farrant never complied with.) The court set a deadline of March 30, 2018 for Farrant to file the accounting.

Farrant did not file the accounts. He also failed to appear at several subsequent hearings. The court nonetheless granted his apologetic extension request and set another hearing for January 29, 2019.

Although Farrant appeared at the January 2019 hearing, the accounting had still not been filed. Now clearly annoyed, the court ordered a penalty of $ 1,000 a day until he was.

Farrant finally filed the accounts on May 31, 2019, in a clearly deficient fashion. For his mother’s income, he only reported two rent payments (for a total of $ 5,150) and did not include any pension or Social Security payments. It also directly contradicted a forensic account prepared by the Curator that Farrant failed to report a “mere” $ 35,656.76 in retirement income and $ 50,575 in rental income.

The court gave Farrant additional time to file an amended account, although he observed that he “was not a credible figure for anything he did in this court.”

Farrant is denied an evidentiary hearing

Things came to a head in two hearings in July 2020. Farrant did not file the amended accounting, but insisted he could explain this failure, as well as his previous failures to comply with court orders. , during an evidentiary hearing.

But the court had lost patience. He refused, believing that there was nothing in the controversy to justify a hearing of the evidence. The court observed that years had now passed in which Farrant had not provided any justification for his conduct or identified any evidence previously unavailable. The court also awarded penalties of $ 121,000, based on the 121 days since the court order of January 29, 2019 and Farrant’s filing.

The Second District Court of Appeal was unsympathetic. The court rejected Farrant’s contention that it was an abuse of discretion on the part of the trial court to deny him an evidentiary hearing.

The appeals court ruled that the lower court’s refusal was justified because Farrant had failed to “specify[ ] the factual issues he intended to argue at the hearing ”, or“ explain[ ] why a hearing was necessary ”nor“ identified the witnesses who would testify at the evidence hearing [or] offer evidence as to the substance of the evidence he would present at the hearing.

The Court of Appeal also upheld the award of the penalties, concluding that Farrant had received a “reasonable warning”.

Although a penalty of $ 121,000 is striking, Farrant was an extreme case, featuring a person who apparently took $ 80,000 from his incapacitated mother, failed to show up for hearings as ordered, and refused to comply with orders from of them separate courts for years at a time. Indeed, as the Court of Appeal noted, Farrant was “grateful not to have been the subject of contempt proceedings and / or a referral to the district attorney’s office for investigation of the abuses. financial assistance to the elderly ”.

Less egregious violators are unlikely to face such heavy penalties, although the ruling is a good reminder to comply with court orders in a timely manner.

How could this Farrant Impact requests for evidence hearings?

Import of Farrant is that a party may have to offer evidence, identify the witnesses who will testify and, generally, explain why a hearing is necessary in order to ensure the right to a testimonial hearing.

It has long been assumed in California trust and estate litigation practice that parties, upon general demand, are entitled to a hearing of evidence on any disputed matter. The Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled just a few months ago in Dunlap vs. Mayer, when it ruled that a court of first instance had abused its discretion by rejecting a contested request without a hearing of evidence, citing Section 1046 of the Homologation Code mandate that “[t]The court hears and decides any question in dispute and any answer or objection presented, examines the evidence presented and makes the appropriate orders.

the Farrant the court, however, has apparently raised the bar to secure an evidentiary hearing. Does this mean that a lawyer has to make a more elaborate request to have the evidence heard to avoid the court deciding the case on the basis of the documents submitted?

It is not surprising that after years of deception, delay and evasion, the trial and appellate courts of Farrant saw no reason for a hearing of the evidence: it was just one more way for Farrant to anticipate the consequences of his actions. But the ruling has left trust and estate litigators in the dark about what evidence they need to do to be assured of an evidentiary hearing. And, like the summer fog on the California coast, the new calling guidelines may take some time to clear the air.

[View source.]