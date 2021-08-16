Jeopardy! : Why are the reruns aired? When does the new season start?





A unique peril of its kind! The season, featuring a wide range of guest hosts including Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric and LeVar Burton, ended on Friday. Danger! airs reruns of Alex Trebek From Monday, Jeopardy! airs reruns during the offseason, showing classic episodes with the late host Alex Trebek, who ran the show for 36 years. The special episodes highlight the adventurous side of Trebeks and show the beloved host presenting clues to Machu Picchu, Niagara Falls and more, according to a recent article in the Danger! Twitter Account. Danger! previously shared these episodes which first aired between 2004 and 2009 during the holiday season in December, about a month after Trebeks died from pancreatic cancer, the Deseret News reported. This week, Jeopardy! fans can look forward to the following episodes: August 16 Hockey (first broadcast October 14, 2004).

August 17 Sesame Street (first aired April 4, 2006).

August 18 The US Air Force: USO Tour to Japan (premiered September 27, 2007).

August 19 Machu Picchu (first broadcast November 6, 2007).

August 20, Niagara Falls (premiered January 15, 2009). When will the new Jeopardy be? start of the season? The 38th season of Jeopardy! will start on September 13, according to the Danger! website. The season will see the return of contestant Matt Amodio, who became the third most successful contestant of the regular show season, behind Jeopardy! great Jennings and James Holzhauer. With 18 consecutive victories, Amodio, doctoral student at Yale won $ 574,801. Currently, he holds the fifth place in Jeopardy! story for most consecutive wins. Who is Jeopardy’s new host !? Last week, Sony Pictures Television announced that Mike Richards, executive producer of Jeopardy !, will host the show starting in September, Deseret News reported. Neuroscientist and actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, will host prime-time specials and spinoffs from Jeopardy! including the Jeopardy! National University Championship which will air on ABC next year. Jennings, which became the Jeopardy! The greatest champion of all time last year, will continue in his role as consultant producer for the 38th season shows, the Deseret News reported.

