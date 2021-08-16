Actor says she’s in remission from MS





According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers nerve fibers. This can lead to vision loss, pain, fatigue, and poor coordination. Its cause is unknown. There’s always maintenance, and treatments and issues, and wonderful things, said Blair, who spoke hesitantly on Zoom at times. Cognitively, I changed a lot, and that was the hardest part, she added. The actor reveals his fight with MS in Introducing, Selma Blair, an intimate documentary directed by Rachel Fleit. It debuts October 15 in theaters and begins airing October 21 on Discovery +. Selma was ready to tell this story in all its honesty, crudeness and truth, Fleit said. She had a few medical emergencies while filming. When she said to me, Yes, show everything, I said to myself, This is extraordinary. There’s always the upkeep, the treatment, and the issues, and wonderful things. Cognitively, I have changed a lot, and that has been the hardest part. “ – actor Selma Blair Last week, actress Christina Applegate, who is the same age as Blair, revealed her own diagnosis of MS. Blair said she had been showing symptoms for years before she was officially diagnosed. I carry some sort of chronic, accumulating, or long-lasting illness, so it was no surprise to me, she said. The name alone was a surprise. Blair is a single mother to her 10-year-old son, Arthur, whom she considers the source of her strength. Her mother, Molly Ann Cooke, died in May 2020 at the age of 82. Blair was unable to visit him in his home state of Michigan due to the coronavirus pandemic. I really feel like now, with this pandemic, we’ve all been given some sort of incurable diagnosis. It’s called living now, she said. Everyone really realized our mortality. It taught me a lot more patience and understanding. Sometimes, Blair said, she wishes she could go home to Michigan and recuperate quietly. But she also relishes her ability to educate and encourage others. I never really liked life; I’m doing it now. Strange, eh? she said. I was so scared in life, so to suddenly start to find identity and security in myself, and to understand limits, time management and energy, I am having the best time of my life.

