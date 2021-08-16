Avelo offers flights from Pasco to Hollywood for $ 49





Posted: Updated: Emilie battles This photo provided by Avelo shows Avelo Airlines on March 16, 2021. Two new US airlines plan to start service this spring, taking advantage of the accelerating travel recovery. Avelo Airlines announced on Thursday, April 8, 2021 that it will begin flying later this month to 11 destinations from Burbank, California. The startup plans to add more routes as it adds more planes to its fleet, which has just three planes. PASCO, Washington Ready for a lavish vacation in Los Angeles? You might be lucky! Avelo Airlines, one of the newest commercial airlines to transit through Tri-Cities Airport (PSC), hosts summer sales that cut airfares for travelers to Los Angeles by up to 30% for travel in September 2021. According to a press release from Avelo Airlines, customers can book a one-way flight to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) at a reduced rate. President and CEO Andrew Levy hopes to inspire residents of southern Washington to travel and explore through his airline. Since our launch, our mission has been to inspire people to travel more by offering lower fares and more choice, said Levy. We want to help guests say goodbye to summer and hello to fall with rates so low they’ll want a few last minute Southern California getaways. RELATED: Avelo Airlines takes off for the first time from Tri-Cities Airport On April 28, Avelo became the first commercial airline to launch service in about 15 years. Operating through Bobe Hope Airport (BUR), Avelo offers flights across the western United States at reliable rates. In its first 100 days of operation, Avelo has performed over 1,250 flights with only three cancellations to date. Of this, 85% of its flights were completed on time without significant delays. Nothing is more important than taking care of our customers, said Levy. This commitment begins with transporting them to their destination safely, reliably and comfortably with care. We’ve got off to a good start and Avelos’ reliability is a testament to the soul of service, dedication and teamwork that our crew members bring to the job every day on the ground and in the air. If you want to explore flights from Pasco to Hollywood at a discounted rate, click here to visit Avelo Airlines website. LATEST NEWS FROM KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF: RELATED: Alaska Airlines Confirms PSC to SEA Flight Made Emergency Landing at Yakima COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS DOCUMENT MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED, REWRITED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

