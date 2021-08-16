Free Guy Boosts Box Office, Opening With $ 28.4 Million





NEW YORK (AP) Free guy,an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a video game, opened better than expected over the weekend, garnering around $ 28.4 million in ticket sales despite a deal challenged by COVID-19. After a few weeks ofdeclining audiences and disappointing debut amid the wave of delta variants, Free Guy succeeded with an old-fashioned formula: an original and featured film with good word-of-mouth broadcast only in theaters. The Shawn Levy-directed film was produced by 20th Century Fox, owned by Walt Disney Co., with a contractually stipulated theatrical release for production of around $ 100 million. Performing in 4,165 North American theaters, Free Guy was set to debut around $ 20 million. Its surprisingly strong opening gave further proof of what some analysts have been saying throughout the year. Hybrid releases that immediately send new movies to streaming platforms can significantly hurt ticket sales. The last two Warner Bros. The Suicide Squad and Disneys Jungle Cruise launched simultaneously in theaters and homes. But regardless of the films’ release right now, box office conditions are far from ideal. theincrease in coronavirus cases in the United Statesthe last month has corresponded to a decline in ticket sales in theaters. Some cities, including New York and San Francisco, are preparing to hand in the vaccine passports required to enter movie theaters. David A. Gross, who heads movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, estimates that the new releases sell for about half the tickets they would normally sell. As of Memorial Day weekend, the national box office has been running at approx. 50% of 2019 levels, with several strong headlines spikes, but then dropping back to 50% of 2019, Gross said in an email. Under normal conditions, Free Guy would comfortably open 50% more than this weekend. But the enthusiasm for Free Guy was enough to leadReynolds to announce on Saturday that Disney wants a sequel. In the movie, Reynolds’ character Guy realizes that he is a non-playable character in a Grand Theft Auto type game. It stars co-stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery and Taika Waititi. Reviews were good (82% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and a male audience gave Free Guy an A CinemaScore. (About 60% of moviegoers were male, Disney said.) Free Guy also added $ 22.5 million internationally. Free Guy is also the lasta comeback for game-based movies. After decades of futility, Hollywood is increasingly successful in exploiting video games for intellectual property. Reynolds starred in one of 2019’s top performing video game adaptations Pokmon: Detective Pikachu, which grossed $ 432 million worldwide. Free Guy will perform exclusively in theaters for at least 45 days and his good performance throughout the weekend suggests he could counteract the typical summer trend of rapid drops. Last week’s flagship film The Suicide Squad fell sharply, dropping 70% on its second weekend. After debuting at $ 26.2 million, James Gunns Suicide Squad made just $ 7.8 million for Warner Bros., bringing his two-week total to $ 42.9 million. He plays simultaneously on HBO Max. This fall of films gave a few other releases more room in the multiplexes. Sony Pictures’ horror sequel Dont Breathe 2 opened with $ 10.6 million, according to studio projections. While Dont Breathe 2 debuted with less than half the opening of the 2016 original, the sequel was made on a modest $ 15 million budget. MGM and United Artists Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, debuted with $ 8.8 million. Respect, which praised Hudson’s leading performance, also landed an A CinemaScore. Its audience was 66% female and almost half of the ticket buyers were black. Disneys Jungle Cruise, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, landed in third place in its third weekend with $ 9 million. Its world total is $ 154.3 million. He also plays on Disney + for an additional $ 30. Apple did not report gross revenue for CODA, one of the company’s major film acquisitions and considered to bean important step in the representation of the deaf on the screen. The film, starring deaf actors Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant, wasan award-winning sensation at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where Apple notched a festival record of $ 25 million for the film. CODA, which stands for Child of a Deaf Adult, debuted in theaters and on Apple TV + simultaneously.

