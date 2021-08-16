‘Bridgerton’ showrunner on referencing period pieces to create a series – The Hollywood Reporter

In January, Netflix announced that Bridgerton has been watched by 82 million homes – almost half of the 200 million it reaches worldwide. Within a month, a pastel-colored, sexually charged period drama from creator Chris Van Dusen and energy producer Shonda Rhimes had become the most-watched series in the history of the dominant streamer. Not content with a simple commercial success, Bridgerton quickly entered the rewards conversation. Now, with 12 Emmy nominations, the top drama contender will see if his admittedly large fan base includes enough TV Academy voters. Van Dusen, hard at work on the second season of the drama Regency, spoke with THR on the best advice he’s ever received from Rhimes, taking inspiration from a Colin Firth drenched in the iconic BBC Pride and Prejudice adaptation and offering its approval to future employers of Régé-Jean Page, BridgertonThe leading Emmy-nominated man who left the show after its first season.

I don’t want to add to the pressure, but how do you handle the burden of following up on this first season?

The second season is written, and we’re in the middle of production right now. We had to take a break for COVID issues, but we’re coming back to it, and it’s going well. I was based in the UK with my family for the entire first season. Because [postproduction] is now based in Los Angeles, brought my family here and am going back and forth between LA and UK It’s a little different [into it than] this first season now that it’s kind of a global phenomenon. There are a lot more eyes and a lot more scrutiny, but I’ve always said this streak comes with healthy pressure. Inspired by these eight delicious romance novels, which already have a passionate following, the pressure is really there.

Having the source material, I imagine, takes some of the pressure off because there is at least some expectation of using it as a blueprint.

That is true. With this adaptation, we have taken a lot of liberties. We say we are inspired by the books, [but] we don’t follow them word for word. We know we have new and original characters on the show that don’t appear in the books, and we’re exploring other themes and love stories. I’ve always wanted the show to be about a world, a society – as opposed to that one family in 19th century Regency London.

Regarding this genre, did you have any particularly strong points of inspiration?

I have always liked the kind of era. There’s that BBC from 1995 Pride and Prejudice adaptation with Colin Firth, with him coming out of the lake and his white shirt. I remember watching this a lot, and it was an inspiration to develop the show. Looking at these period pieces, they are often seen as a bit more traditional and a bit more conservative. I’ve always wanted to see a period piece that went further, that pushes the boundaries and challenges the very idea of ​​what a period piece can really be. So we didn’t want Bridgerton exist in one particular box. We wanted to take everything people love about a period piece and make it something fresh and unexpected.

The color-conscious cast, given the time period, is obviously truly revolutionary. But you also have an interesting first on your hands, with openly gay actor Jonathan Bailey playing the romantic lead in your second season. Have there been any conversations about this?

It just happened. Johnny came to read for the role and I absolutely fell in love with him. I thought he was the perfect Anthony Bridgerton, and that’s really how his cast was born. We didn’t really talk about anything else. He was just perfect for the role.

Liam Daniel / Netflix

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received from Shonda Rhimes?

I worked in Shondaland for 17 years. I grew up in Shondaland and worked on most shows. One thing she always told me was to think of the worst possible situation you can put your character in – and put them in. Don’t be afraid to do it. Literally think of the worst case scenario. Write to that and find a way out of this character. It’s something that’s always on my mind when telling a story.

If another showrunner or filmmaker called you as a job reference for Régé-Jean Page, how would you describe him?

It was truly a privilege to work with Régé. He was amazing. We had a lot of conversations about Simon and Simon’s story early on and throughout the process. He was really involved. And he’s also so charming. He’s about to continue traveling the world right now in a really amazing way, so I’m really excited for him. I hope I have the privilege of being able to work with him again.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

***

And chances are …

There is no precedent for a show like Bridgerton win an Emmy because there haven’t been a lot of shows like Bridgerton. Part drama of the Regency, part soap opera, part ripper of intellectual bodice, it is something entirely in itself. Energy producer Shonda Rhimes’ pedigree and status as Netflix’s most-watched original series, however, make it impossible to ignore. Still, if Emmy voters are looking for the best drama across the pond, they’re probably considering The crown. – MO

This story first appeared in the August 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.