‘CODA’ actor shares how a real-life moment with his daughter inspired a powerful scene





Can you “hear” a song if you can’t actually hear it? That’s one of the many questions answered by “CODA”, a new film for Apple TV +, and in a new interview, star Troy Kotsur explains that one of the most emotional moments has come in real life. Troy Kotsur and Emilia Jones play the roles of father and daughter in “CODA”. Apple tv In the film, Kotsur, a born deaf actor and director, plays the father of a family whose daughter is the only hearing person and who wants to make singing and music his profession. To understand what this passion means to her, in a scene he puts his hands on her neck to feel the vibrations of her voice. “He’s kind of like a daddy bear,” Kotsur signs in interview with NPR. “There is humor, and that connection is very close.” This is something Kotsur did with his own daughter. “A long time ago, when she was in kindergarten, she sang for a class show,” he says. “I asked, ‘Can I just feel your neck? “And it was very cute.” Then came “CODA,” which caused a sensation at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. “All these years later the movie ‘CODA’ was a real flashback where I did the same thing,” he adds. The character of Emilia Jones wants to make music her career in CODA. Apple tv Deaf actors haven’t played a big role in many Hollywood movies or on TV, although that may change. In 1987, Marlee Matlin, who is deaf, won an Oscar for her performance in “Children of a Lesser God”. Then last year, Riz Ahmed (a hearing actor) won an Oscar nomination for his role in “Sound of Metal”, where he played a drummer who was slowly going deaf. And Kotsur himself appeared in “The Mandalorian”, as Tusken Raider, a people of the “Star Wars” universe among whom sign language is often a means of communication. Appreciating his own daughter’s musical talents goes beyond simply “feeling” her sing, he explained in the interview. “Now my daughter is learning to play the guitar,” he said. “So sometimes I just touch her guitar so I can feel it strum.” “CODA” is now available to stream on Apple TV +.

