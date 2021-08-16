Entertainment
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1960s
Bob Dylan in the 1960s.
Bettmann | Getty Images
A woman is suing legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in New York City court alleging he sexually assaulted her when she was 12 in the 1960s.
Dylan’s spokesman called the allegations “false” and said the lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday, “will be vigorously defended” by the singer’s lawyers.
The trial was first reported by the New York Post.
The complaint was filed a day before the expiration of a one-year window opened by a New York state law, the Child Victims Act, which allowed adults to sue for alleged sexual abuse on children, regardless of when the alleged behavior occurred.
The lawsuit claims that Dylan, now 80, over a six-week period in April and May 1965, “befriended and made an emotional connection with” the girl to prepare her for abuse. sexually.
The lawsuit says Dylan, whose legal name is Robert Zimmerman, “exploited his status as a musician to provide ‘the girl’ with alcohol and drugs and repeatedly sexually assault her.”
The complaint also accuses her of threatening physical violence against her and says she has been left “emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.” And that says that the girl, who in April 1965 had just turned 12, suffered physical injuries.
The lawsuit alleges that the multiple-time Grammy-winning singer abused the girl at times in her apartment at the Chelsea Hotel, a seedy Manhattan hotel that now has landmark status due to its architecture and of its famous clientele.
Dylan is known to have kept an apartment at the hotel, which is named after his neighborhood, from 1961 to 1964, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. He also stayed there in the fall of 1965 to write songs for her album “Blonde on Blonde”.
Dylan made a short tour of England from April 30, 1965 until May 10, 1965, the images of which was used by director DA Pennebaker in his documentary “Don’t Look Back”.
The lawsuit specifically says that “on information and belief” Dylan “kept an apartment” at the Chelsea Hotel between April and May 1965, during which time the abuse allegedly took place.
The criminal statute of limitations for Dylan’s alleged abuse of the girl has long expired.
The woman who pursued Dylan is identified in the lawsuit by the initials JC. The complaint says the accuser currently lives in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The lawsuit alleges assault, bodily harm, false imprisonment and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. He seeks unspecified pecuniary damages.
Complainant’s lawyer Daniel Isaacs, when asked to comment, said: “The complaint speaks for itself, and we will prove our allegations in court.”
Dylan, who wrote the iconic ’60s songs “Blowin’ in the Wind”, “The Times They Are A-Changin ‘” and “Like a Rolling Stone”, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an Academy Award winner. Laureate songwriter and Presidential Medal of Freedom winner.
In 2016 he received the Nobel Prize for Literature.
