Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1960s

A woman is suing legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in New York City court alleging he sexually assaulted her when she was 12 in the 1960s.

Dylan’s spokesman called the allegations “false” and said the lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday, “will be vigorously defended” by the singer’s lawyers.

The trial was first reported by the New York Post.

The complaint was filed a day before the expiration of a one-year window opened by a New York state law, the Child Victims Act, which allowed adults to sue for alleged sexual abuse on children, regardless of when the alleged behavior occurred.

The lawsuit claims that Dylan, now 80, over a six-week period in April and May 1965, “befriended and made an emotional connection with” the girl to prepare her for abuse. sexually.

The lawsuit says Dylan, whose legal name is Robert Zimmerman, “exploited his status as a musician to provide ‘the girl’ with alcohol and drugs and repeatedly sexually assault her.”

The complaint also accuses her of threatening physical violence against her and says she has been left “emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.” And that says that the girl, who in April 1965 had just turned 12, suffered physical injuries.