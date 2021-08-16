Entertainment
Una Stubbs: beloved actor who appeared on UK screens for 60 years
Una Stubbs was the versatile and highly regarded actress who graced our screens and performance venues for nearly 60 years. Equally at home in comedic and dramatic roles, Stubbs, who died at the age of 84, is best known for the character of Aunt Sally in the popular children’s series. Worzel gum and like Mrs. Hudson in Sherlock.
She was born in 1937 in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, one of three children of Angela Rawlinson and Clarence Stubbs, a factory worker. She grew up in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and her mother then sent her to La Roche dance school in Slough.
Although now better known as an actor, Stubbs started out in show business as a singer and dancer. Interviewed by The Guardian in 2012 she was asked about her career changes, saying that with work i have always taken the plunge. I was a chorus girl, then I was an individual dancer, then I went from a dancer to a sitcom. I hadn’t had any acting training, so I was very aware of that, and now I’m just thinking, Oh, I hope I can be good enough.
His first major film acting role has arrived Summer holidays (1963), portraying Sandy, one of three young women who roam Europe with four mechanics in a converted double-decker bus. Directed by Peter Yates, the musical heralded a new genre of wellness tourism films, captivating moviegoers with its take on life abroad. Cliff Richard, her co-star, remembered the time: she was the most exciting person to be with, she was funny, she could really do just about anything, play, dance, [and] could even sing.
Building on the success of Summer holidays, who topped the UK charts alongside From Russia with love that year, Stubbs was now a familiar face on the big screen. Switching to TV comedy, she starred in the sitcom Until death do us part from 1965 to 1975. As the daughter of Alf Garnett, she and Warren Mitchell would attract up to 20 million viewers to each episode of the program and its sequel In sickness and in health (1985-1992).
In the always popular Worzel gum, Stubbs played the charming but bossy Aunt Sally against Jon Pertwee as the messy and goofy scarecrow of the title. Running for four seasons from 1979 to 1981, she and Pertwee were favorites with audiences young and old.
For the BBC’s hit drama, Sherlock, Stubbs delighted viewers as Mrs. Hudson, the eccentric owner and neighbor of 221 Baker Street. She memorably says in her first episode, I am your landlady, dear, not your housekeeper, and it is soon revealed that Holmes’ rent is reduced because he secured the conviction of her gangster husband, Frank. But his importance to Holmes, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, is such that he later voices the opinion that if Mrs Hudson left Baker Street England would fall.
Appearing on Who do you think you are? in 2013, family history researchers revealed that Stubbs was the great-granddaughter of Sir Ebenezer Howard, the town planner and founder of the garden city movement, which had created new towns, including Letchworth and Welwyn Garden City , where Stubbs herself was born.
Along with her successful acting career, Stubbs was a talented artist known for her skillful and witty watercolor portraits. She used her artistic training to good effect on The great challenge of painting, a Pastry shopstyle contest where she and her co-presenter Richard Bacon researched and found some of the best amateur artists in the country.
She had been ill for several months and died at her home in Edinburgh, with her family by her side. Her agent, Rebecca Blond, said: We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose career on screen and on stage, spanning more than 50 years, has been so extraordinarily varied, from Until death do us part To Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theater, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, gracious, gracious and kind and constant friend.
Stubbs was married to actor Peter Gilmore from 1958 to 1969. They adopted a son, Jason. She was then married to actor Nicky Henson from 1969 to 1975, with whom she had two sons, Christian and Joe, both composers of music.
Una Stubbs, actress, born May 1, 1937, died August 12, 2021
