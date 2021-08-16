Greenblatts Jewish grocery store closes in West Hollywood after 95 years





The Greenblatts Jewish grocery store in West Hollywood officially served its last meal after 95 years in business on August 11. The grocery store, established in 1926, closed due to staff and general business difficulties, source says cited by Eater Los Angeles. Another source at the restaurant told Eater that Greenblatts wanted to close gracefully before the major Jewish holidays (the most important time of the Jewish year and a traditionally busy work period for Greenblatts) in the first week of September. The shutdown was kept silent, circulating online in chat rooms on Reddit and Twitter before owner Jeff Kavin confirmed the shutdown when he briefed employees on Monday, August 9. I started to take over the management of my father’s company almost 40 years ago, Kavin wrote in a statement to the LA Times. The COVID-19 crisis was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me at my age. I really enjoyed my years at Greenblatts and all the great people I have met. A source from Eaters also said Kavin was looking to sell a Greenblatts deli and wine store. Greenblatts has been closed for most of the past year and a half due to the pandemic. The dining room reopened just a few months ago. The Hollywood diner has drawn a famous following since its founding in 1926 by Herman Greenblatt. According to his website, celebrities from Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando to Errol Flynn and Billie Holiday were repeat customers. The Kavin family have owned the business since the 1940s. The restaurant was known for its classic pastrami sandwich, which on the last night of service was renewed three times, and received several rave reviews from food critics.

