“Nine Perfect Strangers” is the latest show from the “Big Little Lies” teamExBulletin

It’s FRESH AIR. Four years ago, TV writer-producer David E. Kelley and actress Nicole Kidman teamed up for a hit HBO miniseries called “Big Little Lies” based on Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel. Now, they’ve teamed up again for a new TV miniseries called “Nine Perfect Strangers” based on Moriarty’s 2018 novel. Kelley is the creator. Kidman is the star. And it will air Wednesday on Hulu. Our TV reviewer David Bianculli has this review.

DAVID BIANCULLI, BYLINE: Liane Moriarty’s novel “Nine Perfect Strangers” arrives on television with the same basic ingredients and the same approach it had in the press. It’s part of the mystery of the Agatha Christie-style living room, with eccentric figures confined to one place and a recurring murder threat lurking in the shadows. This is also part of reality TV, with each participant being selected for specific reasons, not just for their own past, but for their personality and how they can potentially react and sometimes trigger others.

The setting is a remote and controversial new-age spa called Tranquillum House, a California retreat run by a spiritual and mysterious woman named Masha. With a Russian accent, a very slow and deliberate manner of speaking and an almost ethereal presence, she is played by Nicole Kidman. It’s yet another deep and stimulating role she’s had since choosing to focus on TV mini-series as well as movies. His other TV work includes not only a previous Moriarty TV adaptation of “Big Little Lies”, but also another excellent HBO drama, “The Undoing”. But “Nine Perfect Strangers” is more of an ensemble than a solo. And the nine strangers gathered by Masha for a concentrated dose of healing and personal discovery are impeccably cast.

David E. Kelley and John-Henry Butterworth developed the novel for Hulu, which premieres this Wednesday, and Jonathan Levine is directing all eight episodes. Hulu provided the first six in preview, and they’re very entertaining. Michael Shannon of “Boardwalk Empire” plays one of the guests, a grieving father who attends with his wife and daughter. And the two thieves are Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale. He plays Tony, a former professional athlete. She plays Frances, an author who gets a call from her agent on her way to retirement – and that’s bad news. She has just lost her contract with her publisher. She leaves the road near a distant field and screams. But Tony, also heading towards Tranquillum House, hears it and stops. This is where “Nine Perfect Strangers” shifts into high gear. And we’re not even at the resort yet.

Kelley, as the television writer-producer of “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice” and “Boston Legal,” has won Emmys for both comedy and drama and performs here for both strengths. And like Masha, Kelley and company chose their participants well. Bobby Cannavale is very funny here, like he’s channeling his inner Ray Romano. And McCarthy is, well, Melissa McCarthy, which means she’s hilarious.

BOBBY CANNAVALE: (Like Tony) Hello? You OK? Do you need help, miss?

MELISSA MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) No. I’m doing well. I’m doing well.

CANNAVALE: (Like Tony) You don’t look well.

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) I was just having a quiet moment of desperation.

CANNAVALE: (Like Tony) OK. Well, that’s your idea of ​​a quiet moment, because you seemed – you were screaming like a banshee. That’s why I stopped.

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) Well, I’m sorry. I apologize.

CANNAVALE: (Like Tony) It’s okay.

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) I thought I was in the middle of nowhere, completely alone. Clearly this is not the case.

CANNAVALE: (like Tony) Are you sick?

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) I beg your pardon?

CANNAVALE: (As Tony) You seem to have some kind of mental breakdown, kind of an episode. I don’t judge, you know? I have a mental illness in my own family.

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) Is that right? I’m doing well. Thank you.

CANNAVALE: (Like Tony) You know it’s not okay to scream dead at [expletive] world at the top of your lungs, you know?

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) Do you know what it is? I had a hot flash.

CANNAVALE: (as Tony) Oh.

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) So I’m fine. Thanks a lot.

CANNAVALE: (Like Tony) Are you taking any supplements?

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) I’m sorry?

CANNAVALE: (Like Tony) Progesterone? Progesterone – I’ve heard it helps.

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) Are we really having this conversation right now?

CANNAVALE: (Like Tony) What’s the tone, ma’am?

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) I don’t have a tone. I’m just not used to complete strangers prescribing hormone replacement therapy at the curb.

CANNAVALE: (As Tony) Apologies. I can see now that you are a tragic person. Have a nice day.

BIANCULI: Yet the characters, like the actors who play them, aren’t just there for fun. Once Frances retires and is ushered into her bedroom, she bursts into tears and sobs and becomes the first guest to meet Nicole Kidman as Masha, who sort of appears.

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) How did you get in here?

NICOLE KIDMAN: (Like Masha) I entered through the door. I am Masha.

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) Are you her?

KIDMAN: (Like Masha) Why are you crying, Frances?

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) Oh, you know, just a little bit of my career that is over, a little bit of menopause – mix a little bad relationship with a crippling pinch of shame.

KIDMAN: (Like Masha) We’ll heal you.

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) You know, I almost didn’t come. And then when I got here I really thought about leaving.

KIDMAN: (Like Masha) Almost everyone here hardly came. They feel that it will take courage. And it will be, at times, unpleasant. And I’ll tell you another thing, the people who come here, for the most part, they have pretty good, comfortable lives even. They come for the suffering.

MCCARTHY: (Like Frances) I don’t want to suffer.

KIDMAN: (Like Masha) You’re already in pain.

BIANCULLI: Masha’s methods are very unorthodox. Daily smoothies contain more powerful ingredients than just fresh fruits and vegetables. And the individual therapy sessions can be quite intense. But this miniseries is also unorthodox. It can be very funny, then turned, all of a sudden, into sadness or tragedy. We get to know these guests, and even the advisers, but slowly and in part through flashbacks that, like interactions at the spa, take a long time to unravel. But for viewers, it’s all the time well spent.

RAW: David Bianculli is a professor of television studies at Rowan University in New Jersey. He reviewed “Nine Perfect Strangers”. It will air Wednesday on Hulu. Tomorrow on FRESH AIR. Our guest will be the great tennis player Billie Jean King. In a new memoir, she describes her fierce battles to gain recognition and pay for women in sports, her legendary battle of the sexes against Bobby Riggs in the Astrodome, and some joyful and painful moments in her personal life. The book is called “All In”. I hope you will join us. Our technical director and engineer is Audrey Bentham. Roberta Shorrock runs the show. I am Terry Gross.

