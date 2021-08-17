Mj Rodriguez and Steven Canals discuss “Pose” with THR Presents – The Hollywood Reporter

As she entered her third and final season, the talents behind FX’s Pose, who won a record eight Emmy nominations in July, was determined to step out with a bang. Rudy Giuliani’s period is 1994 in New York, the AIDS crisis is rampant and the fashionable competition in the show’s underground cruising cultural scene is growing increasingly fierce.

“I knew it would be historic because we were touching on so much that happened in the 90s at that time, and I thought it was poignant and important for people to see that,” said Emmy nominee Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca. , recount THR presents, powered by Vision Media. “We’ve never had it displayed in such a way before because there was no outlet for it, let alone LGBTQIA people around the world in 1999 not even getting any notoriety at that time- the. In 2020-2021, it was the perfect time to really show how we humans have fought for our rights. “

Adds Multiple Emmy Nominees Steven Canals, Co-Creator and Executive Producer-Writer-Director of Pose: “My vision for this last season was really just to land the plane, frankly, to finish telling this story that I intended to tell in 2014 when I wrote the very first draft and we Said to me ‘no, this show has no value and it has no value. So more than anything, I just wanted to honor the characters and I wanted to honor our community. “

Specifically, Canals saw Rodriguez’s character in the foreground, with his first impression of the show’s full swing of the swan song season.

“When we returned to New York (after it closed) in September 2020, there was one goal in the foreground for me, it was Mj who owned all of his gifts,” Canals said. “Because I think the woman who walked into that audition room in the summer of 2016, she got the part because all of us collectively as executive producers gasped out loud. She’s like. all the girls I went to high school with. The woman who walked in and gave us Blanca and breathed life into this character in a way that I don’t even think I imagined she was, is the person that I have always seen as the leader of this series.

For her part, Rodriguez could not have seen what was coming, despite the confidence of the creators of the series in her.

“When I started Pose, I was just that insecure little flower trying to make it through the dirt, ”she explains,“ and now I feel a bit fully blossomed, because there is still a lot of flowering to do. But it changed my life. “

Canals is careful to point out the precedents set by the show, including the Emmy win after the first season for Billy Porter, the first openly gay black man to be nominated, and to win an Emmy in a leading actor category.

“The good thing about the nominations, especially this year, is that there is so much history in the series,” Canals says. “So it’s not just the first time we’ve seen a show like this on television; Mj made history as the first trans woman – not a trans woman of color, a trans woman, period – to be nominated in the stage actress race. Our Lady J and Janet Mock became the first trans women to be nominated in the Drama Writing category. I believe I am the first person identified by Latinx to be nominated in the writing category. So there are so many premieres on our show, not just behind the camera but in front of the camera. “

For the multi-hyphen, who described himself as “the little boy who grew up in the Bronx housing projects in the 1980s”, it’s not just about historic gains or personal rewards, it is about preparing the ground for future generations who might not feel so marginalized due to poses Success.

“I hope, especially for me as a queer Afro-Puerto Rican – someone who grew up in a household that is both black and Puerto Rican – other young black and brown children will see me, especially the children living in poor areas that don’t have access to tools and resources but want to tell stories, will look at me and Pose and these appointments and say. “Oh, I can do that too. “

This edition of THR presents was sponsored by FX.