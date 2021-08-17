Don McLean Becomes Hollywood Star As American Pie Turns 50





LOS ANGELES (Reuters) Singer-songwriter Don McLean earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of his classic single American Pie. McLean, 75, recalled how the nearly nine-minute song about the rock generation’s loss of innocence came to define their career and be sung at key moments in American cultural life. At the turn of the century, I was invited to the Clinton White House. I sang in front of 600,000 people in front of the reflecting pool as you look at the Washington Monument, and they were all singing American Pie on the last day of this millennium, McLean said. I have had wonderful experiences, he added. The McLeans star was the 2,700th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was strategically placed outside The Piehole Shop on Hollywood Boulevard. American Pie was released in October 1971 and spent weeks on the charts in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Madonna released a cover in 2000, the song appeared in the movie Black Widow, and Weird Al Yankovic recorded a parody version in 1999 based on the Star Wars movies. When it comes to pop songs, American Pie is about as sacred as it gets, Yankovic said at Monday’s ceremony. Fortunately, Don McLean has a fantastic sense of humor and he very graciously gave his blessing to my parody. Thank you for all the amazing music you have given us over the years, added Yankovic. American Pie makes many cryptic cultural allusions to characters from the 1960s ranging from Elvis Presley to Bob Dylan. The lyrics were auctioned off in New York City in 2015 for $ 1.2 million and McLean wrote in notes for the auction catalog that the song was about life going in the wrong direction and becoming less idyllic. . (Reuters Television report, edited by Mark Porter)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2021/08/16/don-mclean-gets-hollywood-star-as-american-pie-hits-50/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos