Akshay Kumar’s first post-COVID Hindi film “Bellbottom” released





When “Bellbottom”, starring Akshay Kumar, releases on August 19, it will be the first major Bollywood film to hit Indian theaters after a quarter devastated by the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 50% of screens in India have reopened and many of them are operating at reduced capacity. Others, including those in the West Indian state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai and the Bollywood and Marathi film industries, remain closed. The film is a 1980s thriller set against the backdrop of a series of Indian Airlines hijackings by forces hostile to India. Kumar plays an Indian secret agent whose code name is Bellbottom. The film is produced by veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani (“Coolie No 1”) Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment (“The Empire”). “Vashu Bhagnani is a daring and courageous man and I respect the fact that he is the first to take the plunge, despite the fact that some major territories like Maharashtra which constitute 30% of the businesses remain closed. Someone had to come forward first, for the good of the industry, and that happened with ‘Bellbottom’, ”Kumar said. Variety. “Given the circumstances, everyone is working to make the theater experience normal and safe again, whether it is staff or members of the audience. For that to happen, you need more movies to be confident in a theatrical release because you can’t get back to a sense of cinematic normalcy without the movies, ”Kumar said. “Bellbottom” was one of the first Indian films to shoot entirely during the height of the pandemic, shot in Glasgow in 2020. It is directed by Ranjit M. Tewari (“Lucknow Central”) and also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Adil Hussain and Denzil Smith. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. “Sometimes you let your instincts guide you. The industry suffered tremendously during the pandemic and exhibitors were hit hard. This is our way of saying, “We are with you. It’s our way of giving audiences a reason to come back to theaters, ”said producer Deepshikha Deshmukh. Variety. “Someone has to start. We hope that the release of “Bellbottom” will spark everyone’s optimism and mark a new beginning not only for us, but for the industry as a whole, ”Deshmukh said. During the various shutdowns in India, during which theaters remained closed, many producers chose to sell their finished films to streamers. “Lakshmi,” starring Kumar, bowed straight to Disney Plus Hotstar and was a big draw for the service. “At that point there was so much uncertainty and with the interest rate hike, it was a business call that was taken that luckily paid off,” says Kumar. “After all, cinema is also a business and it has to have a business sense. “ “Vaccinations are in place, theaters are sanitized, people are masked and can maintain physical distance in theaters,” Kumar said. “The sooner we embrace the reality of life with COVID and the small sacrifices we have to make to stay safe, the sooner we can enjoy life again – and cinematic experiences are so essential to our enjoyment. I am confident in a very strong return for the industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/film/news/akshay-kumar-bellbottom-release-1235041685/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos