Actor arrested in connection with the Capitol riot; FBI cites evidence from its Instagram
An actor who was arrested last week and charged with raping the United States Capitol during the Jan.6 riot has been recorded on a video singing “The Star Spangled Banner,” according to court records.
The man, Michael Aaron Carico, 33, is charged with several counts relating to allegations that he participated in the riot, according to a federal criminal complaint. Evidence against Carico included photos and videos of him on the Capitol grounds which were obtained from a confidential source, GPS data and additional photos and videos secured through a search warrant for Carico’s Gmail account, according to the complaint drafted by an FBI special agent.
According to records, one such video from Carico’s email showed him participating in the national anthem before mentioning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., By first name.
Carico was in a crowd chanting or shouting the words “land of the free and home of the brave” from “The Star-Spangled Banner,” according to the complaint. He then looked at a camera and said, “Hey Nancy, fuck you,” according to the complaint.
“Considering the proximity to the United States Capitol and the Congressional debates taking place that day, I understand that ‘Nancy’ is a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” the agent said in the complaint.
Authorities also obtained a video of Carico and another person, listed only as “SUBJECT 2”, climbing a ladder to the platform at the top of the media tower, according to court records.
Neither Carico nor his lawyer could be reached for comment on Monday afternoon.
Carico was arrested in California on Wednesday.
A confidential source gave the FBI a nine-second video purported to show the hands and arms of a man later identified as Carico, according to records. The man identified as Carico wore a camouflage shirt and brown and black gloves while holding a camera and stabilizer, according to court records. The confidential informant also provided the FBI with a video, recorded by the informant, which would show Carico telling others on the Capitol grounds that he had just been inside the building.
The confidential source also took a photo that allegedly shows Carico wearing a green hat with “Navy” written on the front, according to the FBI.
The FBI has determined that Carico was not a member of the Navy or any other branch of the U.S. military, according to records.
The FBI also examined Carico’s Instagram account, which displayed “several videos or photos of a person wearing black and brown gloves and camouflage clothing with an American flag on the shoulder,” which match the clothing Carico is said to have. been seen carrying on Capitol. grounds, says the complaint.
Investigators have determined that a device associated with Carico’s Gmail account was in the Capitol or on restricted grounds from around 2:18 p.m. to just before 4 p.m. on Jan.6, according to court records.
Authorities have used the suspects’ digital fingerprints against them in the Capitol riot cases.
Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, accused of pepper spraying and assaulting police officers, came on federal investigators’ radar when a witness spoke to authorities about an exchange of messages on the Bumble dating app. Taake allegedly told the witness that he was in the Capitol for about 30 minutes.
Charges IMDb credits include roles in the British sitcom “The Inbetweeners” and the 2019 film “In Full Bloom”.
He was accused of entering and staying in a building or on a restricted site; disorderly and disruptive driving in a building or on a restricted site; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parade, demonstration or picketing in a building of the Capitol, according to the criminal complaint.
Earlier this month, more than 570 people from across the country were arrested after the January 6 attack.
