Quentin Tarantino reveals his favorite contemporary actor





During his illustrious career in the world of cinema, Quentin Tarantino has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Ranging from Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis to true global stars like Uma Thurman, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, the Tarantinos films have always featured stellar actors who have contributed immensely to their success as well as the legacy of Tarantinos. as a filmmaker. In oneinterviewstarring Charlie Rose, the once-appointed director he considers the world’s greatest actor, and he’s proven to be a collaborator. Tarantino had worked with Robert De Niro, the star of masterpieces asTaxi driverandAngry bull, on its jewel of 1997Jackie Brownand that was enough for him to pronounce on the value of the actors. He deserves his reputation as possibly the greatest actor of his generation, Tarantino said of De Niro. I think he’s the best actor in the world. I’ve never seen an actor so completely consumed in character, in real character work during work. And what I mean by that is that when Robert plays Louis, she is working from moment to moment. However, Tarantino has another favorite among the new generation of actors, and he has yet to pick it. In an episode of The Rewatchables podcast, the legendary filmmaker claimed that his favorite contemporary actor was none other than Chris Pine. Although Pine has appeared in major productions like theStar TrekDavid Mackenzies series and neo-westernAgainst all odds, Tarantino has another favorite Chris Pine movie. Speaking of the 2010 action thrillerunstoppable, Tarantinogushed: I think one of the exciting things about the movie is that I’m a huge fan of Chris Pine Now for me, actors his age, he’s by far my favorite of that band, from that era, of these guys. Based on a real incident,unstoppableteams up with veteran actor Denzel Washington and Chris Pine as two members of the rail industry who come together to find a way to stop a runaway train. The film was a commercial success and ended up winning an Oscar nomination for Best Sound Editing. I think it can be argued that Pine didn’t make the next big leap tounstoppable, Tarantino commented on the reasons for the growing obsolescence of Pines’ acting career, which was deemed promising at one point. Frankly, to tell you the truth, he’s been good in other movies [but] he didn’t have that. When asked if Tarantino would be willing to choose Chris Pine for his own project, the filmmaker replied: I’m the biggest fan of him. So if I had the right part, I would love to. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> comments < style="display:block;padding-top:64.0000%;"/>

