North Hollywood – MooseJawToday.com





Ty Mapp of Ty Mapp Films to direct and produce Patricia Bruces ‘short screenplay, Cheatin’ Song, later this year

In Moose Jaw, Corner gas alumni Patricia Bruce (center), cameraman Larry Heisler and Randee Heisler (hairstylist and makeup artist) all celebrate the recent sale of Patricia Bruce’s screenplay to American director Ty Mapp of Ty Mapp Films. Based in Hartford, Connecticut, Ty will direct and produce the short screenplay by Patricia Bruce, Cheat song, Later this year. According to Ty Mapp (credits on IMDB), the initial connection was made via US company Ink Tip and Ty found the dynamics of Patricia’s short script – “he could see the visual in it”. A short script is an original film of 40 minutes or less. Short scripts allow for a brief glimpse into a character’s life – usually just one major conflict. And, as such, shorts don’t have the big budgets of a feature film. In Cheat song a beautiful young woman faces betrayal in her life – but she handles the conflict with a surprising and deadly conclusion. Patricia and Larry worked in Saskatchewan. film / TB for five years as background actors. Additionally, Larry has extensive experience working as a cameraman. In addition to the hit TV show Corner gas, they worked on Just friends (with Ryan Reynolds); Small mosque in the meadow; Falling angels and others, including three television commercials. For Saskatchewan screenwriters new to the field, Patricia recommends free membership in SYMPIA – Saskatchewan Media Production Industry Association. This non-profit organization offers news and upcoming events; educational classes; information on funding and grants and upcoming film festivals with calls for applications. Patricia mentioned that she took advantage of many online screenwriting courses, including those at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles). On April 3, 2021, the Toronto International Women’s Film Festival awarded the screenplay by Patricia, When animals kill an Official Selection of the film festival. Los Angeles CineFest rewarded No regrets by Patricia the winning semi-finalist of the short screenplay in 2018. “It’s important to understand,” says Patricia, “that writers in Saskatchewan can sell their stories anywhere – it doesn’t have to be strictly Hollywood.

