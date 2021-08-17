Mike Schur’s ‘Field of Dreams’ TV Series Gets Peacock Series Pickup – The Hollywood Reporter





East this paradise? Field of dreams, the iconic baseball movie directed by Kevin Costner is coming to television. The right place creator Mike Schur is adapting the 1989 feature film as a scripted drama, which was commissioned directly into series from Peacock. Schur, a renowned baseball superfan, will write the series and produce alongside Lawrence Gordon (who produced the film through his Gordon Co.), David Miner and Morgan Sackett (The Right Place, Hacks, Rutherford Falls). the Field of dreams The TV series hails from Universal Television, where Schur and his Fremulon banner are based with a rich overall deal. Field of dreams, the first Schur series will write solo since the end The right place, is the Parks and recreation and Office the dramatic beginnings of alum. Peacock says it is Field of dreams The series will reinvent the mix of family, baseball, Iowa, and movie magic that made the feature film so enduring and beloved. The film – produced by Universal Pictures – is based on WP Kinsella’s 1982 novel about Shoeless Joe Jackson – a member of the infamous Chicago White Sox ‘Black Sox’ team who kicked off the 1919 World Series in exchange for the money from a gaming syndicate. The film was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Score. Peacock is the broadcast house for the film, which in addition to Costner featured a cast that included Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta (as Shoeless Joe) and Burt Lancaster. “Field of dreams is an iconic Universal film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon that we could only have trusted Mike Schur, ”said Erin Underhill, President of Universal TV. “His talent, his love for baseball and his respect for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film which evokes the nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.” the Field of dreams The series’ announcement comes a week after Major League Baseball built a stadium at the film’s iconic filming location and hosted the first big league game in Iowa last week between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. The game, which Tim Anderson won with a spectacular home run, has ranked as the top rated MLB season game in years. The game, which featured a special appearance by Costner to kick off the event, will be staged again next year. “Over the years, Field of dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful place in the times, ”said Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we can’t wait to bring a new take on this classic to Peacock.” Field of dreams becomes Schur’s latest series via his lucrative deal with Universal TV, joining Peacock’s recently renewed Rutherford Falls and the Emmy nominated comedy from HBO Max Hacks. Schur also co-created NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who returned last week for his final season on NBC. Schur is also an executive producer on Netflix Master of None and animated series Force Q and develops First, a comedy with Shea Serrano for Amazon’s IMDb TV platform. Schur signed a new five-year, $ 125 million global deal to stay at Universal TV in 2019. Schur is replaced by UTA, Miner at 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson. Field of dreams is the second collaboration between NBCUniversal TV and film studios, joining Peacock’s live-action Ted series by Seth MacFarlane. The two series join a scripted roster of Peacock that also includes Girls5eva, AP Bio, Saved by the Bell, Bel-Air, Dr. Death, Joe Exotic, Langdon, MacGruber, Punky Brewster, Vampire Academy and Queer as folk, among others. Field of dreams becomes the last iconic baseball film to be adapted for television. Amazon is also bringing Penny Marshall’s sweetheart A league apart on the small screen like a scripted comedy.

