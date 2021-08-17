Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Rebecca Hall’s admirable refusal to soften the brittle edges of her recently widowed protagonist in The night house makes her a compelling variation of the usual woman in ghostly peril. David Bruckner’s supernatural horror of the mysteries she uncovers after her husband’s suicide has elegant craftsmanship, good performances, an edgy soundscape, and some of the most terrifying audio leaps in recent memory. All of this makes it very watchable, even though the occult elements of Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski’s storyline, about the lures and deceptions deployed against malicious possession, don’t quite come together in satisfactory resolution.

There are enough highlights in this Searchlight pickup from the Sundance Midnight section to make it interesting for sophisticated horror consumers, including the rewards of watching Hall go all out as one woman at a time. scared and fierce. determined to find out the truth. But the film suffers compared to recent entries like The invisible Man, who had an equally chilling take on murky marital secrets, but backed up its dark atmospheres with sharper storytelling.

The night house The bottom line

A hazy haunt.

Release date: Friday August 20

To throw: Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin, David Abeles, Christina Jackson

Director: David Bruckner

Scriptwriters: Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski Rated R, 1 hour 48 minutes

Hall plays high school teacher Beth, still in shock after the death of her architect husband, Owen (Evan Jonigkeit), and now faced with the emptiness of the dream house he designed for them, a Modernist gem of the region. of the Finger Lakes in New York. Nestled in a pine forest overlooking a tranquil body of water, the semi-detached house features floor-to-ceiling windows, elegant wooden surfaces and a steep zigzag staircase leading to a private dock, making it an ideal setting for a haunting.

As she spills brandy and spends her nights revisiting their wedding video from 14 years earlier, Beth struggles to understand what prompted Owen to take his rowboat out to the lake and blow his brains out with a weapon she didn’t even know they had. Did she really know him? As she explains to her worried co-worker Claire (Sarah Goldberg, excellent), she was the only one prone to depression, while Owen generally stayed the course. His cryptic suicide note seems to provide little clue.

Beth begins to hear loud noises that disturb her sleep and she feels a presence in the house. She also finds the boat dock door open and muddy footprints coming down the stairs, though her friendly neighbor Mel (Vondie Curtis-Hall) assures her that he hasn’t been near her. The bumps in the night become more surprising as the stereo starts to crank up to full volume playing “their song” and random lyrics come in from Owen’s phone. But Beth wakes up disoriented on the floor each morning, unsure if what she’s been through was real or a dream.

Ignoring Claire’s advice, she begins to look into Owen’s phone and papers, uncovering evidence that suggests he was leading a double life, including images of women who look like him. She also learns that he was engaged in occult reading, studying the dark magic of labyrinths and inverted spaces. This brings her back to a specialty bookstore in Utica where she meets Madeline (Stacy Martin), one of the half-dozen women pictured on Owen’s phone.

Collins and Piotrowski’s storyline skillfully sows the seeds of a run-of-the-mill infidelity while slowly revealing a much more insidious picture of what was really shaking the sanctity of Beth and Owen’s marriage and the steps it was taking to thwart that destruction. The darkness has its roots in Beth’s near-death experience in a car crash in Tennessee while in high school, and the mystery includes the discovery of a second home across the lake, a duplicate of the couple’s house in which the details are slightly offset. , just as Beth-like women aren’t quite his lookalikes.

There are some interesting twists and turns on the standard haunting narrative here, but the writing is too confusing to clarify them, instead veering into chaotic chaos as Beth confronts the sinister forces that have tormented her husband in a violent denouement.

The fact that the film remains captivating despite the vagaries of its plot is due in large part to Hall’s difficult characterization and the embodiment of countless shades of grief in Beth, who is both terrified and enraged by the supernatural violation. of his house and his marriage. She’s in pain, but she’s upset too.

There is also a lot to admire in the cinematography of Elisha Christian, who revealed her understanding of the expressive power of architecture in Kogonada’s film. Columbus. The evocation of spectral presences from structural beams and negative spaces – which may or may not be the product of Beth’s feverish imagination – is particularly effective. Likewise Ben Lovett’s obsessive score. Bruckner, who directed Netflix The ritual and segments of the anthology films V / H / S and To the south – it’s now in production on a reboot of Clive Barker Hellraiser for Hulu, also with writers Collins and Piotrowski – skillfully maintains the tension and the mood. It’s just a shame that this absorbent cooler, which mostly unfolds in the dead of night, doesn’t stand up to close scrutiny in daylight.