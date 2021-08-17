Fans return to Graceland for candlelight vigil during Elvis week 2021





Linda Brown of Goose Creek, Louisiana attended Elvis’ “Candlelight Vigil” this week in leather boots that had been accessorized at home in recognition of the 60th anniversary of the movie “Blue Hawaii.” The boots were blue and covered in fabric patterned with photographic reproductions of Elvis on a surfboard, Elvis strumming a ukulele, Elvis in a Hawaiian shirt and lei. Like these made famous by Elvis’ “Speedway” co-star, Nancy Sinatra, Brown’s boots were made to walk down the aisle from Graceland to Elvis Presley’s grave in the Meditation Garden, where Brown has placed a dozen yellow roses, as she does each year on Elvis birthday Presley died on August 16, 1977, aged 42. A retired nurse, Brown and her husband, Bert Brown, 70, have not missed a candlelight vigil for 22 years. They were here last year when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a ‘social distancing’ vigil limited to three hours and 720 mourners or fans or celebrants or whatever the correct word is for a person surrendering. in Memphis to light a candle and participate in a ritualized appreciation of the life and art of the singer whose 1954 sessions at 706 Union Avenue were described as the Big Bang that sparked the rock ‘n roll explosion. “It was a ghost town, but we couldn’t ignore it,” Linda Brown said of the pandemic-altered Graceland 2020 experience, when all “Elvis Week” Events other than the vigil were canceled. “Seeing all the people here makes all the difference.” While “everyone” was not as numerous as in years past (the large contingent of international fans was mostly absent, due to travel restrictions linked to the pandemic), Elvis week 2021 showed that “things are growing and accelerating, ”said Alicia Dean, Marketing, Promotion and Events Specialist at Elvis Presley Enterprises, which operates the Graceland Mansion and its amusement campus across the street. She said about 5,000 people attended the candlelight vigil, which began at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (the event begins the day before Elvis died) and ended after 2 a.m. on Monday. The Elvis Archives:Inside Graceland’s private vaults “Midnight at the Sun Diner”:Sun Records to be the focus of new genre podcast exploring the label’s history Priscilla Presley joins Candlelight Vigil In addition, many Elvis Week Concerts and Events the King’s Celebration hosted by Graceland this year began on August 11 and ended at full capacity on Tuesday, with tours of the Graceland stables, a cocktail party hosted by Priscilla Presley and an outdoor screening of “Blue Hawaii” among sold-out events. “Elvis has always been connected with his fans,” said Priscilla, 76, Elvis’ former wife, who made a surprise appearance at the event, just before the candles were lit at 8:42 p.m. on Sunday. “They did and he never forgot them.” Priscilla, who pulled her coronavirus mask up to her chin when she reached for the microphone she used to address fans, called the vigil a “celebration” of her former husband. She added that Elvis Presley’s absence “is still hard to believe for me. 44 years after Elvis passed away. Elvis was one of a kind, he really was. When he walked into a room. , it was like, whoa, what just happened? “ “It’s a great display of dedication, caring and inspiration,” said Jack Soden, president and CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises, who alluded to the challenges of the ongoing pandemic without mentioning the virus. by name. “It’s unlike anything I think we’ve ever known,” he said. “And given the circumstances in the world, it couldn’t be more special.” “Like a religious experience” Early Sunday evening, the crowd seemed sparse, with just a few hundred fans lined up at the three security checkpoints outside the mansion on Elvis Presley Boulevard, which was blocked from traffic for the evening. Checkpoints opened at 6:30 p.m. and fans already in line scrambled to line up at the mansion’s iconic gates, as Graceland employees handed out white candles with white brackets that looked like hats from inverted witch, with a wide circle to catch the flowing wax. Anecdote about Elvis:Think you know everything about the king? Try to answer these questions Look inside:How the music and magic of Sun Studio has endured for almost 70 years However, by the time the Elvis Country Fan Club of Austin, Texas initiated the vigil in 1978, before it was adopted by Graceland and the emotional climax of Elvis week began. “official” lighting ceremony, the wide boulevard was packed with fans. , most of which were adorned with various forms of Elvis heraldry, and many of which built Elvis shrines or created Elvis art on the streets. Many were sitting on the streets in folding chairs they had brought to Graceland, and some were riding scooters with tiki torches attached as hood ornaments to the fronts of vehicles. Perhaps a third of fans wore face masks, which Graceland encouraged but did not demand. On the wide sidewalk in front of the famous Graceland stone wall grafted with fans, Greg Damron, a technical designer from Ashland, Ky., Created a large, colorful portrait of Elvis with pieces of chalk from a kit of sidewalk art purchased from Walmart. The photo featured Elvis in the knees-bent-on-tiptoe pose made famous by a publicity portrait for “Jailhouse Rock,” but Damron had replaced the striped inmate’s uniform as the Kingwore in that film with the even more famous ensemble. of Elvis, the goldlam costume. Damron’s daughter, Haley Damron, of Ellicott City, Md., Collaborated with her father, using a water-soaked paintbrush to smooth the colors onto the coarse concrete and sprinkle glitter onto the dampened drywall. Explained Greg Damron: “I wanted it to sparkle.” Bringing up the crowd before the vigil, Derrill Argo better known as “DJ Argo,” a longtime host of Sirius XM station “Elvis Radio” said Elvis Week has shown that “people everywhere with different beliefs and backgrounds can come together in the Elvis community. The world can learn a lot from Elvis fans. “ Hype? Not according to some fans. “It has been like a religious experience for me, I’m not kidding,” said Damron’s fiancée Angela Kees, 51, a first time attendee. “It totally changed me. “I was a fan before, but being here, just seeing how he affects people, even after his death, really made an impact. We made friendships with people that I’m sure will last.”

