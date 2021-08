Bob Dylan lawsuit alleges singer sexually abused 12-year-old in 1965

The 68-year-old woman, identified in the lawsuit as JC, alleges that “over a period of six weeks” the singer “befriended and made an emotional connection” with her and ultimately sexually assaulted her several times between April and May. 1965 when she was 12 years old.

In one statement to USA Today, a spokesperson for Dylan said Monday that “the 56-year-old’s claim is false and will be vigorously defended.” CNN has contacted two publicists who represent Dylan for comment.

JC’s attorneys claim that Dylan befriended JC “to lower his inhibitions for the purpose of sexually abusing him, which he did, along with providing drugs, alcohol and threats. of physical abuse, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit further claims that Dylan used his status as a famous musician by “caring for JC to gain his trust and control over her” and alleges that he sexually assaulted her “at times” in his apartment in the Chelsea hotel in New York. City.