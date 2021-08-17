Bob Dylan lawsuit alleges singer sexually abused 12-year-old in 1965

The 68-year-old woman, identified in the lawsuit as JC, alleges that “over a period of six weeks” the singer “befriended and made an emotional connection” with her and ultimately sexually assaulted her several times between April and May. 1965 when she was 12 years old.
JC’s attorneys claim that Dylan befriended JC “to lower his inhibitions for the purpose of sexually abusing him, which he did, along with providing drugs, alcohol and threats. of physical abuse, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit further claims that Dylan used his status as a famous musician by “caring for JC to gain his trust and control over her” and alleges that he sexually assaulted her “at times” in his apartment in the Chelsea hotel in New York. City.
When contacted by CNN, an attorney for JC declined to comment on how she met Dylan and did not elaborate on the nature of the allegations of sexual abuse.
“The complaint speaks for itself. We will prove all allegations in court,” said lawyer Daniel Isaacs. “The complaint was lodged after much research and scrutiny and there is no doubt that she was with him at the Chelsea Hotel.”
JC, who now resides in Greenwich, Connecticut, said in the lawsuit that she suffered and continues to suffer “from severe and severe mental distress, anguish, humiliation and embarrassment, as well as economic loss” and seeks compensatory and punitive damages from Dylan.
He sold over 125 million records during his career. Some of his most famous songs include “The Times They Are a-Changin ‘”, “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Blowin’ in the Wind”.