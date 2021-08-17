Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities who share the same birthdays





Indian TV hit couple Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar celebrate their birthdays on August 17th. The two artists, who have earned their name and fame in television, Bollywood as well as the Marathi industry, are a double dose of entertainment born on the same date. However, there are many other artists, especially in the film industry, who were born on the same day. Let’s take a look at some of your favorite actors from the Indian film industry and Hollywood who are sharing their birthdays. Angourie rice and Vidya Balan The 20-year-old Australian actress began her career as a child actress, and is best remembered for her roles in These Final Hours and The Nice Guys, where she played the daughter of actor Ryan Goslings. Rice was recently seen in Kate Winslet’s crime thriller Mare of Easttown. Vidya, who also celebrates her birthday on January 1, is one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors. Most recently, she was seen in Sherni. The actor turned 42 this year. Madonna and Saïf Ali Khan The American singer, songwriter and actress celebrates her birthday on August 16. This year, the pop culture icon turned 63. Belonging to the royal family of Pataudis, Saif on the other hand has carved out a place for himself in Indian cinema. industry by taking on roles that no other Khan actor would have dared. The actor turned 51 this year. Zareen Khan and Robert Pattinson The British actor celebrates his birthday on May 13 and this year he turned 35. Pattinson is renowned for his wide range of work ranging from starring in the teenage sensation film series Twilight to his collaboration with Christopher Nolan in Tenet. Zareen made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Salman Khan in his period drama Veer. Mark Strong and Kajol Celebrating his birthday on August 5th, Mark is an English actor known for his work in films like Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Cruella. Meanwhile, sharing his birthday with Mark, Kajol is the Bollywood actor known for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and most recently, Tribhanga. Penn Badgley and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Penn is an American actor who celebrates his birthday on November 1. The most recent actors and one of the most notable roles have been in the Netflix suspense series You. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a former Miss World who has worked in Hollywood and Bollywood films. However, most of his work has been done in Bollywood. Maggie Grace and Kareena Kapoor Khan Hollywood actress Maggie celebrates her birthday on September 21. The actress is known for her work in The Twilight Saga and The Walking Dead. Kareena, who shares her birthday with the Hollywood actress, is one of Bollywood’s most recognizable actresses. Belonging to the Kapoor clan of the Hindi film industry, Kareenas’ range of work is versatile. David Schwimmer and Shah Rukh Khan David, whose career-defining role for Ross Geller on the classic ’90s sitcom Friends made him a household name around the world, celebrates his birthday on November 2. Sharing his birthday with the Hollywood actor, King of Bollywood Shah Rukh has a huge fan-following, not only in India but across the globe among the South Asian diaspora. Eva Longoria and Alia Bhatt The Hollywood actress, who celebrated her 46th birthday this year on March 15, is known for her work on TV shows like Desperate Housewives and Brooklyn Nine-nine. Alia, who shares her birthday with Longoria, is the Bollywood actress who continues to redefine herself with challenging and refreshing roles. Will Ferrell and Katrina Kaif Ferrell, who turned 54 on July 16 of this year, is best known for her comedic roles in films like The Other Guys, EuroVisiona and Step Brothers.Katrina is a Bollywood actress and entrepreneur known for her roles in films like Ek Tha Tiger and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Bradley Cooper and Deepika Padukone Hollywood actor and filmmaker Cooper celebrates his birthday on January 5. The Oscar-nominated actor is known for his roles in films like American Sniper, Silver Linings Playbook and A Star is Born. Bollywood actress Padukone who also celebrates her birthday on January 5th. is known for her roles in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Chapaak. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

