Mansfield Xfinity Center to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test from October | Coronavirus
MANSFIELD Anyone attending, performing, or working at the Xfinity Center will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from October.
Live Nation, the California-based entertainment giant that owns the 19,900-seat amphitheater and operates numerous concert halls nationwide, confirmed the policy over the weekend for all of its venues.
The policy comes after COVID infections, especially the highly contagious delta variant, spawn across the country.
Currently, only one gig will be affected when the policy goes into effect on October 4, the Knotfest Roadshow featuring Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange. It’s scheduled for October 8.
Although the company instituted the policy in October, some artists currently back on tour after not giving concerts in 2020 due to the pandemic have demanded proof of vaccination or negative tests on their own.
For example, in June, the Foo Fighters asked ticket holders to show proof of vaccination when they performed at Madison Square Garden, the first full capacity concert in New York City since March 2020. Additionally, the group performed postponed a July 17 show at the Los Angeles Forum. after someone within the Foo Fighters organization tested positive for COVID-19, according to the group.
The Dave Matthews Band announced on Instagram that it is requiring all ticket holders to show proof of vaccination or a negative virus test at all their concerts starting August 21, the day after their match at Xfinity in Mansfield.
Live Nation released a statement to the Sun Chronicle on Monday saying it has also developed best practices for artists to request these policies at third-party locations.
Ticket holders are alerted directly with details relating to their show. And the best place for fans to find out about the latest requirements for their show beyond this email is on the sites website.
Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said: Vaccines will be your ticket back to shows, and starting October 4, we will follow the model we developed for Lollapalooza and require it for artists, fans and employees of Live Nation Places and Festivals anywhere in the United States.
Rapino was referring to the Lollapalooza festival held recently in Chicago, one of Live Nations’ biggest festivals.
It drew around 385,000 attendees over four days, but the festival did not appear to be a coronavirus super-spread event.
Chicago’s health commissioner said on Twitter that more than 90 percent of festival attendees were vaccinated and just over 200 or about 0.05 percent tested positive for COVID in the days that followed. the festival, which ended on August 1.
Live Nations’ announcement comes just days after the company said it would leave it up to artists to decide on vaccine needs.
David Linton can be reached at 508-236-0338.
