The finale of ‘The White Lotus’ was awesome. Hope this is not another ‘True Detective’





Still, there is some ambivalence about HBO’s announcement that “The White Lotus” will come back , even with a new cast and new decor – reflecting the challenges posed by the current dynamics of premium television.

“The White Lotus” can theoretically go in a lot of different directions, but let’s hope “True Detective” Season 2 isn’t one of them.

In television and in the movies, the guiding philosophy is that whatever is done well is worth remaking. The first medium has also grown immeasurably since it began offering more limited series, shows that tell a finished story with a clear beginning, middle and end.

This is a far cry from the formula that has traditionally guided the television industry, which was based on developing a concept – think of “Law & Order” – and replicating it as long as an audience continued to watch. ‘present there.

The allure of the streaming age has included a move to shorter engagements, allowing viewers to catch up and consume something like “White Lotus” (on HBO Max once that’s all over, that’s that is) in a single weekend. Once the experiment is over, we move on to the next title, albeit with something as good, not necessarily on the rise. The show’s finale paid off across multiple storylines, the most notable being the death of Hotel Manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), which was pushed to its breaking point. Still, there have been tragedies, big and small, like the dashed hopes of spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and Rachel’s (Alexandra Daddario) flirtation with the departure of her newly married husband (Jake Lacy), which the character revealed himself during the trip. . With writer-director Mike White having created something so beguiling (and a track record of eccentricity that goes beyond it), it’s understandable why HBO would hesitate to abandon such a franchise. (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of WarnerMedia.) “True Detective,” however, which premiered in 2014, remains a uplifting first tale, with season two demonstrating that there can be a significant gap between an original concept that captures the public imagination and a follow-up that even with the same title, a creative pedigree and new renowned actors seek to rediscover this magic. With the sense of discovery gone, hitting such a high bar again becomes a more daunting challenge. It’s no mystery why networks and streaming services would seek to capitalize on the buzz around something like “White Lotus” or “True Detective”, knowing that media attention and expectations will be more intense – did they do it again? Or is it a disappointment? – than a brand new show with a name like “The Green Orchid” or “Honest Sheriff”. A third edition of “True Detective” with Mahershala Ali in particular has improved significantly over the second, highlighting the old adage that “Nobody knows anything” in Hollywood, and that you can’t judge a book – or a TV show – by its title, as tempting as that may be. Still, if you walk out of a limited series feeling fulfilled and thinking, “How can they top that?”, If you have to ask, there’s a good chance they can’t.

